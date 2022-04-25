C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jimmy Butler : 68 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 59 points
– Nikola Jokic : 58 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Grayson Allen : 46 points
– Stephen Curry : 45 points
– Klay Thompson : 43 points
– Zach LaVine : 41 points
– Deandre Ayton et Monte Morris : 39 points
– Brandon Ingram : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Aaron Gordon : 37 points
– Draymond Green : 36 points
– Jrue Holiday : 35 points
– De’Andre Hunter et Patrick Williams : 34 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 31 points
– P.J. Tucker : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– DeMar DeRozan : 28 points
– Bam Adebayo et Bones Hyland : 24 points
– Jae Crowder : 22 points
– Jordan Poole et Bobby Portis : 19 points
– C.J. McCollum et Cam Johnson : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Nikola Vucevic : 16 points
– Mikal Bridges : 15 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 13 points
– Danilo Gallinari et John Collins : 10 points
– Chris Paul, Alex Caruso et Will Barton : 9 points
– Clint Capela : 7 points
– Brook Lopez et Duncan Robinson : 6 points
– Jaxson Hayes : 3 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 2 points
– Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Devin Booker et Khris Middleton : 0 point
– Kevin Huerter et Bryn Forbes : – 1 point
– Coby White : – 2 points
– Tyler Herro : – 3 points
- 1h : Nets – Celtics
- 2h : Sixers – Raptors
- 3h30 : Mavericks – Jazz