Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Trae Young claque son plus beau zéro en plein Game 4, c’est donc ça une climatisation ?

Par
Publié le
Trae Young

Ça meule par ici, en effet.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jimmy Butler : 68 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 59 points

– Nikola Jokic : 58 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Grayson Allen : 46 points

– Stephen Curry : 45 points

– Klay Thompson : 43 points

– Zach LaVine : 41 points

– Deandre Ayton et Monte Morris : 39 points

– Brandon Ingram : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Aaron Gordon : 37 points

– Draymond Green : 36 points

– Jrue Holiday : 35 points

– De’Andre Hunter et Patrick Williams : 34 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 31 points

– P.J. Tucker : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– DeMar DeRozan : 28 points

– Bam Adebayo et Bones Hyland : 24 points

– Jae Crowder : 22 points

– Jordan Poole et Bobby Portis : 19 points

– C.J. McCollum et Cam Johnson : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Nikola Vucevic : 16 points

– Mikal Bridges : 15 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 13 points

– Danilo Gallinari et John Collins : 10 points

– Chris Paul, Alex Caruso et Will Barton : 9 points

– Clint Capela : 7 points

– Brook Lopez et Duncan Robinson : 6 points

– Jaxson Hayes : 3 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 2 points

– Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Devin Booker et Khris Middleton : 0 point

– Kevin Huerter et Bryn Forbes : – 1 point

– Coby White : – 2 points

– Tyler Herro : – 3 points

  • 1h : Nets – Celtics
  • 2h : Sixers – Raptors
  • 3h30 : Mavericks – Jazz
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top