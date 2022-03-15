Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : le record TTFL de la saison a été battu cette nuit, la nouvelle barre est placée à 99 points

Karl-Anthony Towns TTFL 15 mars 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns a tutoyé les étoiles cette nuit avec 99 points TTFL. Record de la saison, et environ 2 500 joueurs en hélicob*te ce matin.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 99 points

– Stephen Curry : 73 points

– Trae Young : 68 points

– Joel Embiid : 58 points

– Keldon Johnson : 54 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 52 points

– Mike Conley : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terry Rozier et Ivica Zubac : 50 points

– Dejounte Murray et Miles Bridges : 48 points

– Pascal Siakam : 47 points

– De’Aaron Fox et Josh Hart : 46 points

– Jrue Holiday : 45 points

– LeBron James et Nikola Jokic : 44 points

– Evan Mobley, Pat Beverley et Isaac Okoro : 43 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 42 points

– Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr. et Rudy Gobert : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Scottie Barnes : 38 points

– Trendon Watford : 37 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, LaMelo Bal, Talen Horton-Tucker et Jakob Poeltl : 36 points

– Darius Garland : 35 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Lonnie Walker IV : 34 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Darius Bazley, Lauri Markkanen et Drew Eubanks : 32 points

– Khris Middleton : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Russell Westbrook et Jordan Poole : 28 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 26 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 25 points

– Clint Capela et De’Andre Hunter : 23 points

– Caris LeVert : 21 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 18 points

– Klay Thompson : 17 points

– Draymond Green : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Tobias Harris : 15 points

– Kyle Kuzma et Harrison Barnes : 13 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Aaron Gordon : 11 points

– Fred VanVleet et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 10 points

– Anthony Edwards et Bobby Portis : 8 points

– Malik Monk : 6 points

– Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey, John Collins et Marcus Morris Sr. : 0 point

– Jordan Clarkson : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Pacers – Grizzlies
  • 0h : Magic – Nets
  • 0h30 : Heat – Pistons
  • 1h : Pelicans – Suns
