TrashTalk Fantasy League : le record TTFL de la saison a été battu cette nuit, la nouvelle barre est placée à 99 points

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 99 points
– Stephen Curry : 73 points
– Trae Young : 68 points
– Joel Embiid : 58 points
– Keldon Johnson : 54 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 52 points
– Mike Conley : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terry Rozier et Ivica Zubac : 50 points
– Dejounte Murray et Miles Bridges : 48 points
– Pascal Siakam : 47 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Josh Hart : 46 points
– Jrue Holiday : 45 points
– LeBron James et Nikola Jokic : 44 points
– Evan Mobley, Pat Beverley et Isaac Okoro : 43 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 42 points
– Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr. et Rudy Gobert : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Scottie Barnes : 38 points
– Trendon Watford : 37 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, LaMelo Bal, Talen Horton-Tucker et Jakob Poeltl : 36 points
– Darius Garland : 35 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Lonnie Walker IV : 34 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Darius Bazley, Lauri Markkanen et Drew Eubanks : 32 points
– Khris Middleton : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Russell Westbrook et Jordan Poole : 28 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 26 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 25 points
– Clint Capela et De’Andre Hunter : 23 points
– Caris LeVert : 21 points
– Carmelo Anthony : 18 points
– Klay Thompson : 17 points
– Draymond Green : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Tobias Harris : 15 points
– Kyle Kuzma et Harrison Barnes : 13 points
– Montrezl Harrell et Aaron Gordon : 11 points
– Fred VanVleet et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 10 points
– Anthony Edwards et Bobby Portis : 8 points
– Malik Monk : 6 points
– Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey, John Collins et Marcus Morris Sr. : 0 point
– Jordan Clarkson : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Pacers – Grizzlies
- 0h : Magic – Nets
- 0h30 : Heat – Pistons
- 1h : Pelicans – Suns