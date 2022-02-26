Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Chuma Okeke est deux fois plus fort que LeBron James, enfin selon la TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League 8 septembre 2020

Certains ont eu le nez fin, et d’autres non.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– R.J. Barrett : 65 points

– Dejounte Murray : 61 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 59 points

– Joel Embiid : 58 points

– James Harden, Jakob Poeltl : 57 points

– Chuma Okeke : 54 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– C.J. McCollum, Keldon Johnson : 48 points

– Brandon Ingram : 47 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 46 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Wendell Carter Jr.  : 45 points

– Buddy Hield : 44 points

– Bam Adebayo : 43 points

– Scottie Barnes : 42 points

– Terry Rozier : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Rudy Gobert, Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Dwight Powell : 39 points

– Terance Mann : 37 points

– Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard : 36 points

– Deandre Ayton, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro : 35 points

– Jalen Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tre Mann : 34 points

– Daniel Gafford, Isaiah Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr. : 33 points

– Luka Doncic, Jonas Valanciunas, Luke Kennard, Spencer Dinwiddie : 31 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– D’Angelo Russell : 29 points

– LeBron James, Jimmy Butler : 27 points

– Reggie Jackson, Mike Conley : 26 points

– Cole Anthony, Carmelo Anthony : 25 points

– Miles Bridges : 22 points

– Christian Wood : 21 points

– Malcolm Brogdon : 20 points

– Anthony Edwards : 18 points

– Mikal Bridges : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Julius Randle, Russell Westbrook : 15 points

– LaMelo Ball : 11 points

– Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson, Tobias Harris, Evan Fournier : 7 points

– Fred VanVleet : 4 points

– Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Gordon Hayward : 0 point

– Jalen Suggs, Duncan Robinson : -6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Pistons – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Raptors
  • 2h : Bulls – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Heat – Spurs
  • 2h : Cavaliers – Wizards
  • 2h30 : Bucks – Nets
  • 3h : Nuggets – Kings
