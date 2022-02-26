TrashTalk Fantasy League : Chuma Okeke est deux fois plus fort que LeBron James, enfin selon la TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– R.J. Barrett : 65 points
– Dejounte Murray : 61 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 59 points
– Joel Embiid : 58 points
– James Harden, Jakob Poeltl : 57 points
– Chuma Okeke : 54 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– C.J. McCollum, Keldon Johnson : 48 points
– Brandon Ingram : 47 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 46 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Wendell Carter Jr. : 45 points
– Buddy Hield : 44 points
– Bam Adebayo : 43 points
– Scottie Barnes : 42 points
– Terry Rozier : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Rudy Gobert, Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Dwight Powell : 39 points
– Terance Mann : 37 points
– Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard : 36 points
– Deandre Ayton, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro : 35 points
– Jalen Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tre Mann : 34 points
– Daniel Gafford, Isaiah Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr. : 33 points
– Luka Doncic, Jonas Valanciunas, Luke Kennard, Spencer Dinwiddie : 31 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– D’Angelo Russell : 29 points
– LeBron James, Jimmy Butler : 27 points
– Reggie Jackson, Mike Conley : 26 points
– Cole Anthony, Carmelo Anthony : 25 points
– Miles Bridges : 22 points
– Christian Wood : 21 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 20 points
– Anthony Edwards : 18 points
– Mikal Bridges : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Julius Randle, Russell Westbrook : 15 points
– LaMelo Ball : 11 points
– Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson, Tobias Harris, Evan Fournier : 7 points
– Fred VanVleet : 4 points
– Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Gordon Hayward : 0 point
– Jalen Suggs, Duncan Robinson : -6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 18h : Pistons – Celtics
- 1h30 : Hawks – Raptors
- 2h : Bulls – Grizzlies
- 2h : Heat – Spurs
- 2h : Cavaliers – Wizards
- 2h30 : Bucks – Nets
- 3h : Nuggets – Kings