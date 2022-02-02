TrashTalk Fantasy League : 5 000 personnes ont eu confiance en Giannis Antetokounmpo, ces 5 000 personnes ont eu raison

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 68 points
– Bam Adebayo : 59 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 53 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Mikal Bridges : 52 points
– Devin Booker : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Nikola Jokic : 46 points
– Dejounte Murray : 45 points
– Chris Paul : 43 points
– Brandon Ingram, Gary Trent Jr. et Taurean Prince : 42 points
– Jordan Poole : 41 points
– Wendell Carter Jr. : 40 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jimmy Butler : 38 points
– Zach LaVine et Cole Anthony : 37 points
– Fred VanVleet : 36 points
– Jarred Vanderbilt : 34 points
– Jrue Holiday : 33 points
– Kyrie Irving et Keldon Johnson : 32 points
– Pascal Siakam et Moses Moody : 31 points
– James Harden, Nikola Vucevic, Franz Wagner, Kevon Looney et Damion Lee : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jonas Valanciunas : 28 points
– Ayo Dosunmu : 27 points
– Tyler Herro et Derrick White : 26 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 25 points
– Jonathan Kuminga : 23 points
– Deandre Ayton et Cam Johnson : 20 points
– OG Anunoby : 19 points
– Scottie Barnes : 18 points
– Will Barton : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Khris Middleton, Jakob Poeltl et Jerami Grant : 16 points
– Malik Beasley : 15 points
– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 14 points
– Jalen Suggs : 12 points
– Coby White : 9 points
– Cade Cunningham, Patty Mills et Saddiq Bey : 8 points
– Aaron Gordon : 6 points
– Duncan Robinson : 2 points
– Terence Ross : 1 point
– Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Andrew Wiggins, D’Angelo Russell, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson et Kyle Lowry : 0 point
– Devonte’ Graham : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Magic
- 1h : Sixers – Wizards
- 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
- 1h30 : Knicks – Grizzlies
- 2h : Rockets – Cavs
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Thunder
- 4h : Jazz – Nuggets
- 4h30 : Lakers – Blazers