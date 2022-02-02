Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 5 000 personnes ont eu confiance en Giannis Antetokounmpo, ces 5 000 personnes ont eu raison

Giannis Antetokounmpo 2 février 2022

Rare image de Giannis et Bobby Portis se foutant de la gueule des picks Stephen Curry en TTFL.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 68 points

– Bam Adebayo : 59 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 53 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Mikal Bridges : 52 points

– Devin Booker : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Nikola Jokic : 46 points

– Dejounte Murray : 45 points

– Chris Paul : 43 points

– Brandon Ingram, Gary Trent Jr. et Taurean Prince : 42 points

– Jordan Poole : 41 points

– Wendell Carter Jr. : 40 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jimmy Butler : 38 points

– Zach LaVine et Cole Anthony : 37 points

– Fred VanVleet : 36 points

– Jarred Vanderbilt : 34 points

– Jrue Holiday : 33 points

– Kyrie Irving et Keldon Johnson : 32 points

– Pascal Siakam et Moses Moody : 31 points

– James Harden, Nikola Vucevic, Franz Wagner, Kevon Looney et Damion Lee : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jonas Valanciunas : 28 points

– Ayo Dosunmu : 27 points

– Tyler Herro et Derrick White : 26 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 25 points

– Jonathan Kuminga : 23 points

– Deandre Ayton et Cam Johnson : 20 points

– OG Anunoby : 19 points

– Scottie Barnes : 18 points

– Will Barton : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Khris Middleton, Jakob Poeltl et Jerami Grant : 16 points

– Malik Beasley : 15 points

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 14 points

– Jalen Suggs : 12 points

– Coby White : 9 points

– Cade Cunningham, Patty Mills et Saddiq Bey : 8 points

– Aaron Gordon : 6 points

– Duncan Robinson : 2 points

– Terence Ross : 1 point

– Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Andrew Wiggins, D’Angelo Russell, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson et Kyle Lowry : 0 point

– Devonte’ Graham : – 4 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Magic
  • 1h : Sixers – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Rockets – Cavs
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Thunder
  • 4h : Jazz – Nuggets
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Blazers
