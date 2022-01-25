TrashTalk Fantasy League : une fois n’est pas coutume, Darius Garland a été bien décevant face aux Knicks

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 53 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Chris Paul : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Ayo Dosunmu : 43 points
– Devont’e Graham : 41 points
– Josh Hart : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jonas Valanciunas : 36 points
– R.J. Barrett et Kevin Love : 34 points
– Bismack Biyombo : 33 points
– Zach LaVine et Cameron Johnson : 32 points
– Devin Booker : 31 points
– Duane Washington Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Evan Mobley : 26 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 23 points
– Julius Randle, Caris LeVert et Chris Duarte : 22 points
– Hassan Whiteside : 21 points
– JaVale McGee : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Darius Garland : 12 points
– Josh Giddey : 11 points
– Coby White : 10 points
– Mikal Bridges : 9 points
– Kemba Walker : 6 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic et Evan Fournier : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Nuggets
- 1h – Raptors – Hornets
- 1h : Wizards – Clippers
- 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Celtics – Kings
- 1h30 : Nets – Lakers
- 2h : Rockets – Spurs
- 4h : Warriors – Mavs
- 4h : Blazers – Wolves