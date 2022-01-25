Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : une fois n’est pas coutume, Darius Garland a été bien décevant face aux Knicks

Darius Garland Cavs 13 octobre 2021

Autre moue ce matin au réveil : ne vous fiez pas au total de points de Devin Booker car le zouave a salement dévissé face au Jazz.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 53 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Chris Paul : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Ayo Dosunmu : 43 points

– Devont’e Graham : 41 points

– Josh Hart : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jonas Valanciunas : 36 points

– R.J. Barrett et Kevin Love : 34 points

– Bismack Biyombo : 33 points

– Zach LaVine et Cameron Johnson : 32 points

– Devin Booker : 31 points

– Duane Washington Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Evan Mobley : 26 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 23 points

– Julius Randle, Caris LeVert et Chris Duarte : 22 points

– Hassan Whiteside : 21 points

– JaVale McGee : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Darius Garland : 12 points

– Josh Giddey : 11 points

– Coby White : 10 points

– Mikal Bridges : 9 points

– Kemba Walker : 6 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic et Evan Fournier : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Nuggets
  • 1h – Raptors – Hornets
  • 1h : Wizards – Clippers
  • 1h : Sixers – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Kings
  • 1h30 : Nets – Lakers
  • 2h : Rockets – Spurs
  • 4h : Warriors – Mavs
  • 4h : Blazers – Wolves
