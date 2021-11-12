Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers sont dans le dur et Rudy Gobert s’est chicané avec Myles Turner

Par
Publié le
Rudy Gobert 12 novembre 2021

« Quand tu proposes un octogone avec le sourire ».

 Source image : YouTube

Après un Mercredi Panzani haut en couleur et avant une nuit qui nous promet… onze affiches, petite semi-sieste cette nuit avec trois matchs au menu. On a tout regardé, alors envoyez le résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Tobias Harris était de retour aux affaires face aux Raptors, mais Joel Embiid est toujours en protocole COVID
  • Alors les Raptors ont profité de l’absence de Jojo et Mama pour souffler après trois défaites de suite
  • Et cette nuit c’est Fred VanVleet qui a endossé le rôle du patron
  • Les Pacers vont mieux et ont tapé le Jazz grâce à un gros Malcolm Brogdon
  • Rudy Gobert et Myles Turner se sont pris pour Nikola Jokic et Markieff Morris
  • Bam Adebayo a uriné sur les Clippers en début de match avec 19 pions au premier quart et 24 à la mi-temps
  • Mais Reggie Jackson a envoyé du pâté au troisième quart
  • Mais Kyle Lowry a explosé au quatrième avec 23 de ses 25 points
  • Mais Nicolas Batum a arraché le ballon sur la dernière poss
  • Du coup les Clippers ont gagné, et ça fait six de suite pour les hommes de Tyronn Lue
  • Et trois défaites de rang pour le Heat

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

  • A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 12 novembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Pistons
  • 2h : Rockets – Blazers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Suns
  • 2h : Pels – Nets
  • 2h : Thunder – Kings
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Mavs
  • 3h : Nuggets – Hawks
  • 4h : Warriors – Bulls
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Wolves

Finalement pas mal de trucs à raconter pour une nuit à trois matchs, alors imaginez nos tronches demain à la même heure. L’occasion de se dire qu’une bonne sieste ne fera pas de mal aujourd’hui, parce que la sieste c’est la vie.

Related Items:, , , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top