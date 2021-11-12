Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers sont dans le dur et Rudy Gobert s’est chicané avec Myles Turner

Après un Mercredi Panzani haut en couleur et avant une nuit qui nous promet… onze affiches, petite semi-sieste cette nuit avec trois matchs au menu. On a tout regardé, alors envoyez le résumé.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Sixers – Raptors : 109-115

Pacers – Jazz : 111-100

Clippers – Heat : 112-109

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Tobias Harris était de retour aux affaires face aux Raptors, mais Joel Embiid est toujours en protocole COVID

Alors les Raptors ont profité de l’absence de Jojo et Mama pour souffler après trois défaites de suite

Et cette nuit c’est Fred VanVleet qui a endossé le rôle du patron

Les Pacers vont mieux et ont tapé le Jazz grâce à un gros Malcolm Brogdon

Rudy Gobert et Myles Turner se sont pris pour Nikola Jokic et Markieff Morris

Bam Adebayo a uriné sur les Clippers en début de match avec 19 pions au premier quart et 24 à la mi-temps

Mais Reggie Jackson a envoyé du pâté au troisième quart

Mais Kyle Lowry a explosé au quatrième avec 23 de ses 25 points

Mais Nicolas Batum a arraché le ballon sur la dernière poss

Du coup les Clippers ont gagné, et ça fait six de suite pour les hommes de Tyronn Lue

Et trois défaites de rang pour le Heat

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Scottie Barnes sends it away 🚫 👀 @Raptors and 76ers in Q1 on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/Y4RmuNUHIG — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Eurostepping into the slam 💪 Paul Reed finishes off the @sixers fast break! Q1 on NBA TV: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/lUhXZjFiUa — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

The one-hand alley-oop jam 😤@Raptors lead by 1 in the second quarter on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/1LjcFAC1X6 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Serge Ibaka scores his first G League bucket for the @ACClippers 🔥 tune in on ESPN2 to watch the 2019 NBA champion go to work vs. Ignite! pic.twitter.com/RuD4s0q5BQ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2021

Andre Drummond meets it at the peak 🏔 He’s got three blocks and the @sixers have the lead in Q3 on NBA TV: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/sTJVZ2OtDS — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Welcome to the 1K club 🙌 Andre Drummond reaches 1,000 career blocks with this rejection in the third quarter! Watch @sixers and Raptors on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/K3eMvb0YSB — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Lance Stephenson scores his FIRST G LEAGUE BUCKET in typical Lance Stephenson style 🔥 @NBAGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/kkvE2boFrP — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2021

Tyrese Maxey’s 15-PT fourth quarter has brought the @sixers back! They’ve got a 2-point lead on NBA TV with 1:32 to play!

Watch NOW: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/D3ORdwHuP9 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Back and forth they go on NBA TV! Gary Trent Jr. gives the @Raptors the lead with the clutch triple! 💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/lLixgIZYv4 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Maxey with 33 PTS

FVV with 32 PTS@TyreseMaxey and @FredVanVleet were dueling in Philly tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tsGjnUOcW8 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

T.J. McConnell hustles in for the putback before the buzzer 🚨 He’s got 13 PTS at the half and the @Pacers lead Utah, 60-51, on NBA League Pass. Second half 🔜 https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/Tid640yKXV — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

🗣 « Clean it up! » Myles Turner swats it away!@Pacers lead the Jazz midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/1P0i9kbilx — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

If this counted 😱 Royce O’Neale tosses in the H.O.R.S.E shot!@utahjazz and Pacers on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/I452dLdSV6 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Jordan Clarkson finds Rudy Gobert 👀@utahjazz and Pacers head into Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/388uoQ8O5x — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Falling away for the and-1! Bam Adebayo has 19 PTS in Q1 on NBA TV 👀@MiamiHEAT and Clippers ⤵https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/Ch2VlysOws — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Bam sizzles for 19 PTS in the first quarter 🔥@MiamiHEAT and Clippers are in Q2 on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/06I28HTwEb — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

RISING UP… for the gentle finish. Bam (24 PTS) taps in the bucket on NBA TV.@MiamiHEAT lead the Clippers in Q2 ⤵https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/j8L0UYQt1x — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Nicolas Batum gets the big block in pursuit 🚫@LAClippers looking to come back late in Q2 on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/8bbsfQwmHu — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Down by as many as 17 PTS, Paul George leads the comeback to make it a 2-point game at the break!@MiamiHEAT 58@LAClippers 56 Catch the second half on @NBATV!

💻: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/HOeDL4FIaz — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

🏁 @MalcolmBrogdon7 gives the @Pacers 30 PTS and 9 REB in their win in on the road! pic.twitter.com/ExErx4nLYl — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

🗣 « Get that outta here. » Eric Bledsoe flies in for the swat… @LAClippers own the lead on NBA TV! Watch Q3: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/JOMCPGiunN — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Bledsoe to Zubac 💥@LAClippers find the trailer for the alley-oop to extend their lead in the third! Watch LA and Miami on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/vKcIuMYQbU — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Eric Bledsoe drains the smooth stepback 🔥 He’s leading the way for the @LAClippers with 21 PTS… Watch Q4 action NOW on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Vj5veY6Nos — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

Knocking down the huge three and taking charge 🙌 Paul George steps up on both ends of the floor as the @LAClippers lead by 1 late on NBA TV! Watch with under a minute to go: https://t.co/E0TqX69c2f pic.twitter.com/Yj0blJhouF — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Fred VanVleet and the @Raptors hold on for the road win in Philadelphia! Fred VanVleet: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PM

OG Anunoby: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Gary Trent Jr.: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM

Tyrese Maxey: 33 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/BtIQE5kxhB — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir

1h : Hornets – Knicks

1h30 : Celtics – Bucks

1h30 : Cavs – Pistons

2h : Rockets – Blazers

2h : Grizzlies – Suns

2h : Pels – Nets

2h : Thunder – Kings

2h30 : Spurs – Mavs

3h : Nuggets – Hawks

4h : Warriors – Bulls

4h30 : Lakers – Wolves

Finalement pas mal de trucs à raconter pour une nuit à trois matchs, alors imaginez nos tronches demain à la même heure. L’occasion de se dire qu’une bonne sieste ne fera pas de mal aujourd’hui, parce que la sieste c’est la vie.