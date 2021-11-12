Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Sixers sont dans le dur et Rudy Gobert s’est chicané avec Myles Turner

Après un Mercredi Panzani haut en couleur et avant une nuit qui nous promet… onze affiches, petite semi-sieste cette nuit avec trois matchs au menu. On a tout regardé, alors envoyez le résumé.
# Les résultats de la nuit
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Tobias Harris était de retour aux affaires face aux Raptors, mais Joel Embiid est toujours en protocole COVID
- Alors les Raptors ont profité de l’absence de Jojo et Mama pour souffler après trois défaites de suite
- Et cette nuit c’est Fred VanVleet qui a endossé le rôle du patron
- Les Pacers vont mieux et ont tapé le Jazz grâce à un gros Malcolm Brogdon
- Rudy Gobert et Myles Turner se sont pris pour Nikola Jokic et Markieff Morris
- Bam Adebayo a uriné sur les Clippers en début de match avec 19 pions au premier quart et 24 à la mi-temps
- Mais Reggie Jackson a envoyé du pâté au troisième quart
- Mais Kyle Lowry a explosé au quatrième avec 23 de ses 25 points
- Mais Nicolas Batum a arraché le ballon sur la dernière poss
- Du coup les Clippers ont gagné, et ça fait six de suite pour les hommes de Tyronn Lue
- Et trois défaites de rang pour le Heat
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Scottie Barnes sends it away 🚫
👀 @Raptors and 76ers in Q1 on NBA TV.
Eurostepping into the slam 💪
Paul Reed finishes off the @sixers fast break!
Q1 on NBA TV:
The one-hand alley-oop jam 😤@Raptors lead by 1 in the second quarter on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/1LjcFAC1X6
Serge Ibaka scores his first G League bucket for the @ACClippers 🔥
tune in on ESPN2 to watch the 2019 NBA champion go to work vs. Ignite! pic.twitter.com/RuD4s0q5BQ
Andre Drummond meets it at the peak 🏔
He's got three blocks and the @sixers have the lead in Q3 on NBA TV:
Welcome to the 1K club 🙌
Andre Drummond reaches 1,000 career blocks with this rejection in the third quarter!
Watch @sixers and Raptors on NBA TV!
Lance Stephenson scores his FIRST G LEAGUE BUCKET in typical Lance Stephenson style 🔥 @NBAGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/kkvE2boFrP
Tyrese Maxey’s 15-PT fourth quarter has brought the @sixers back!
They’ve got a 2-point lead on NBA TV with 1:32 to play!
They've got a 2-point lead on NBA TV with 1:32 to play!
Back and forth they go on NBA TV!
Gary Trent Jr. gives the @Raptors the lead with the clutch triple!
💻:
Maxey with 33 PTS
FVV with 32 PTS@TyreseMaxey and @FredVanVleet were dueling in Philly tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tsGjnUOcW8
T.J. McConnell hustles in for the putback before the buzzer 🚨
He’s got 13 PTS at the half and the @Pacers lead Utah, 60-51, on NBA League Pass.
Second half 🔜
🗣 « Clean it up! »
@Pacers lead the Jazz midway through Q3 on NBA League Pass:
If this counted 😱
@utahjazz and Pacers on NBA League Pass ⤵
@utahjazz and Pacers head into Q4 on NBA League Pass:
Falling away for the and-1!
@MiamiHEAT and Clippers ⤵
Bam sizzles for 19 PTS in the first quarter 🔥@MiamiHEAT and Clippers are in Q2 on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/06I28HTwEb
RISING UP… for the gentle finish.
Bam (24 PTS) taps in the bucket on NBA TV.
@MiamiHEAT lead the Clippers in Q2 ⤵
@LAClippers looking to come back late in Q2 on NBA TV.
Down by as many as 17 PTS, Paul George leads the comeback to make it a 2-point game at the break!
@MiamiHEAT 58
@LAClippers 56
Catch the second half on @NBATV!
💻:
🏁 @MalcolmBrogdon7 gives the @Pacers 30 PTS and 9 REB in their win in on the road! pic.twitter.com/ExErx4nLYl
🗣 « Get that outta here. »
Eric Bledsoe flies in for the swat… @LAClippers own the lead on NBA TV!
Watch Q3:
Bledsoe to Zubac 💥@LAClippers find the trailer for the alley-oop to extend their lead in the third!
Watch LA and Miami on @NBATV.
Eric Bledsoe drains the smooth stepback 🔥
He's leading the way for the @LAClippers with 21 PTS… Watch Q4 action NOW on NBA TV!
Knocking down the huge three and taking charge 🙌
Paul George steps up on both ends of the floor as the @LAClippers lead by 1 late on NBA TV!
Watch with under a minute to go:
George: 27 PTS
Jackson: 22 PTS
Bledsoe: 21 PTS@Yg_Trece, @Reggie_Jackson and @EBled2 got buckets in the @LAClippers sixth-straight win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ozvoBZ4eF2
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Fred VanVleet and the @Raptors hold on for the road win in Philadelphia!
Fred VanVleet: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PM
OG Anunoby: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Gary Trent Jr.: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM
Tyrese Maxey: 33 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/BtIQE5kxhB
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Knicks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Bucks
- 1h30 : Cavs – Pistons
- 2h : Rockets – Blazers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Suns
- 2h : Pels – Nets
- 2h : Thunder – Kings
- 2h30 : Spurs – Mavs
- 3h : Nuggets – Hawks
- 4h : Warriors – Bulls
- 4h30 : Lakers – Wolves
Finalement pas mal de trucs à raconter pour une nuit à trois matchs, alors imaginez nos tronches demain à la même heure. L’occasion de se dire qu’une bonne sieste ne fera pas de mal aujourd’hui, parce que la sieste c’est la vie.