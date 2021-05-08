Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Jayson Gratum a encore frappé, et avec lui ce sont 2000 déçus qui vont pleurer au réveil

Par
Publié le
Jayson Tatum 14 avril 2021

En même temps tout le monde sait que Jayson Tatum n’a pas 5% du talent de Bojan Bogdanovic, la prochaine fois vous nous demanderez.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 77 points

– Joel Embiid : 68 points

– Damian Lillard : 63 points

– Anthony Davis : 58 points

– Deandre Ayton : 56 points

– Nikola Jokic : 55 points

– Jimmy Butler et Brook Lopez : 47 points

– Tyler Herro et Michael Porter Jr. : 46 points

– Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan et Kelly Olynyk : 44 points

– Coby White : 41 points

– Nikola Vucevic et P.J. Washington : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Kenyon Martin Jr. : 39 points

– Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul et Collin Sexton : 38 points

– Terry Rozier : 36 points

– Luka Doncic et Jaxson Hayes : 34 points

– Cole Anthony, Jakob Poeltl et Dwayne Bacon : 33 points

– LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Josh Richardson, Terence Davis et Khyri Thomas : 32 points

– Evan Fournier, Jrue Holiday, Bismack Biyombo, Goran Dragic et Khris Middleton : 31 points

– Jusuf Nurkic, Richaun Holmes, Armoni Brooks et Jarred Vanderbilt : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Zach LaVine, Bam Adebayo et Anthony Edwards : 29 points

– Ben Simmons et Derrick Rose : 27 points

– R.J. Barrett : 26 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr., C.J. McCollum et Jordan Clarkson : 25 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Dejounte Murray : 24 points

– Devin Booker : 23 points

– Tobias Harris et Enes Kanter : 21 points

– Buddy Hield : 20 points

– Norman Powell : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jarrett Allen : 16 points

– Lonzo Ball : 14 points

– Andre Drummond : 12 points

– Kendrick Nunn : 9 points

– Jayson Tatum : 3 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 2 points

– Marvin Bagley III : 1 point

– Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Love et Christian Wood : 0 point

– Malik Monk : – 1 point

– Kyle Kuzma : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Wizards
  • 1h : Sixers – Pistons
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Nuggets – Nets
  • 4h : Jazz – Rockets
  • 4h : Warriors – Thunder
  • 4h : Blazers – Spurs
Related Items:,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top