Trae Young 1er novembre 2022

Escroc.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kevin Durant : 62 points

– Paul George et Lauri Markkanen : 60 points

– Ja Morant : 58 points

– Pascal Siakam et Kristaps Porzingis : 57 points

# Ils ont assuré

– James Harden : 46 points

– Kyrie Irving : 44 points

– Jrue Holiday et Chris Duarte : 42 points

– P.J. Washington : 41 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Brook Lopez, Kevin Huerter et Nic Claxton : 39 points

– Scottie Barnes : 37 points

– Davion Mitchell et Ivica Zubac : 36 points

– Cade Cunningham : 35 points

– Tyrese Maxey et Bojan Bogdanovic : 34 points

– Dejounte Murray : 32 points

– Alperen Sengun, Dennis Smith Jr. et Monte Morris : 31 points

– Buddy Hield : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– OG Anunoby : 29 points

– Bobby Portis : 28 points

– Domantas Sabonis, Mike Conley et Tobias Harris : 27 points

– Bradley Beal, Gary Trent Jr. et Harrison Barnes : 26 points

– Malik Beasley : 25 points

– Kyle Kuzma, Gordon Hayward et Isaiah Stewart : 22 points

– Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. et Clint Capela : 21 points

– John Collins et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 20 points

– Dillon Brooks : 18 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Bennedict Mathurin : 15 points

– Jordan Clarkson et Saddiq Bey : 13 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 12 points

– Trae Young et Keegan Murray : 11 points

– Kelly Olynyk : 10 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Green et Marcus Morris Sr. : 8 points

– Myles Turner et Norman Powell : 5 points

– Jabari Smith Jr. et Reggie Jackson : 2 points

– Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Desmond Bane, Fred VanVleet, Ben Simmons, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier et John Wall : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h30 : Nets – Bulls
  • 0h30 : Heat – Warriors
  • 1h : Thunder – Magic
  • 3h : Suns – Wolves
