C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kevin Durant : 62 points
– Paul George et Lauri Markkanen : 60 points
– Ja Morant : 58 points
– Pascal Siakam et Kristaps Porzingis : 57 points
# Ils ont assuré
– James Harden : 46 points
– Kyrie Irving : 44 points
– Jrue Holiday et Chris Duarte : 42 points
– P.J. Washington : 41 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Brook Lopez, Kevin Huerter et Nic Claxton : 39 points
– Scottie Barnes : 37 points
– Davion Mitchell et Ivica Zubac : 36 points
– Cade Cunningham : 35 points
– Tyrese Maxey et Bojan Bogdanovic : 34 points
– Dejounte Murray : 32 points
– Alperen Sengun, Dennis Smith Jr. et Monte Morris : 31 points
– Buddy Hield : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– OG Anunoby : 29 points
– Bobby Portis : 28 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Mike Conley et Tobias Harris : 27 points
– Bradley Beal, Gary Trent Jr. et Harrison Barnes : 26 points
– Malik Beasley : 25 points
– Kyle Kuzma, Gordon Hayward et Isaiah Stewart : 22 points
– Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. et Clint Capela : 21 points
– John Collins et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 20 points
– Dillon Brooks : 18 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Bennedict Mathurin : 15 points
– Jordan Clarkson et Saddiq Bey : 13 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 12 points
– Trae Young et Keegan Murray : 11 points
– Kelly Olynyk : 10 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Green et Marcus Morris Sr. : 8 points
– Myles Turner et Norman Powell : 5 points
– Jabari Smith Jr. et Reggie Jackson : 2 points
– Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Desmond Bane, Fred VanVleet, Ben Simmons, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier et John Wall : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 0h30 : Nets – Bulls
- 0h30 : Heat – Warriors
- 1h : Thunder – Magic
- 3h : Suns – Wolves