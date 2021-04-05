TrashTalk Fantasy League : update, Trae Young reste la version low-cost et pas coiffée de Stephen Curry

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Clint Capela : 50 points
– Danilo Gallinari : 46 points
– Aaron Gordon : 43 points
– Stephen Curry et Nikola Jokic : 42 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Kawhi Leonard : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Tomas Satoranski, Kelly Olynyk et Lonzo Ball : 39 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 37 points
– Robert Williams III et James Ennis III : 36 points
– Kyrie Irving, Michael Porter Jr. et Marcus Morris : 35 points
– Jayson Tatum, Tobias Harris et Montrezl Harrell : 34 points
– Willy Hernangomez : 33 points
– Evan Fournier, Draymond Green et Jonas Valanciunas : 32 points
– Zach LaVine, Jae’Sean Tate et Dillon Brooks : 31 points
– Jeff Green et Chuma Okeke : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Jamal Murray et Terry Rozier : 29 points
– Jaylen Brown : 25 points
– Paul George et Christian Wood : 23 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 22 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Ja Morant et Devonte’ Graham : 20 points
– Terrence Ross : 19 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 18 points
– Ben Simmons : 17 points
– Blake Griffin : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kemba Walker et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 14 points
– Dennis Schroder : 10 points
– Trae Young : 9 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 1 point
– James Harden, Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, John Wall, Coby White, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Anthony Davis, LeBron James et Kevin Durant : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Raptors-Wizards
- Nets-Knicks
- Mavericks-Jazz
- Wolves-Kings
- Thunder-Pistons
- Spurs-Cavs
- Rockets-Suns