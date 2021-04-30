TrashTalk Fantasy League : malheureusement, les blessures font aussi partie de la vie d’un joueur de TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 78 points
– Kevin Durant : 70 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 60 points
– Alize Johnson et Jrue Holiday : 53 points
– Caris LeVert et Ricky Rubio : 50 points
– Stephen Curry et Khris Middleton : 49 points
– Christian Wood : 48 points
– Kelly Olynyk : 45 points
– Zion Williamson : 43 points
– Khem Birch : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Andrew Wiggins : 39 points
– Bryn Forbes : 38 points
– Nikola Jokic et Isaiah Stewart : 37 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 35 points
– Anthony Edwards : 34 points
– Jeff Green : 32 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry et OG Anunoby : 31 points
– Michael Porter Jr., Draymond Green et Saddiq Bey : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Luguentz Dort : 18 points
– Pascal Siakam : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Lonzo Ball : 11 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 10 points
– Blake Griffin : 6 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 5 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 3 points
– Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jerami Grant, Fred VanVleet, Domantas Sabonis et James Harden : 0 point
– Malcolm Brogdon : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Hawks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Spurs
- 1h30 : Cavs – Wizards
- 2h : Nets – Blazers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Magic
- 3h : Bulls – Bucks
- 4h : Suns – Jazz
- 4h30 : Lakers – Kings