TrashTalk Fantasy League : je prends le score de Trae Young, j’ajoute Giannis Antetokounmpo et j’obtiens… Juan Toscano-Anderson ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jaylen Brown : 65 points
– Deandre Ayton : 52 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 44 points
– Collin Sexton : 42 points
– Juan Toscano-Anderson : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Stephen Curry : 39 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Allen, Clint Capela : 38 points
– Jrue Holiday : 36 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Talen Horton-Tucker : 35 points
– Brook Lopez : 34 points
– Buddy Hield : 33 points
– Marc Gasol et Solomon Hill : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Kevin Huerter : 29 points
– Chris Paul et Tristan Thompson : 28 points
– Marcus Smart : 27 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 26 points
– Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Darius Garland : 25 points
– Hassan Whiteside : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kemba Walker : 23 points
– Mikal Bridges : 22 points
– Jayson Tatum : 21 points
– Khris Middleton : 17 points
– Draymond Green : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Trae Young et Dennis Schroder : 15 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 11 points
– Kevin Love : 2 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr, Danilo Gallinari (DNP) : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 21h : Jazz – Pacers
- 01h : Pistons – Thunder
- 01h : Wizards – Pelicans
- 01h : Sixers – Clippers
- 01h30 : Raptors – Magic
- 01h30 : Nets – Hornets
- 02h : Bulls – Grizzlies
- 02h : Rockets – Nuggets
- 02h : Wolves – Heat
- 02h30 : Spurs – Blazers
- 03h30 : Mavericks – Knicks