TrashTalk Fantasy League : je prends le score de Trae Young, j’ajoute Giannis Antetokounmpo et j’obtiens… Juan Toscano-Anderson ?

carottes, TrashTalk Fantasy League

Oh les belles carottes !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jaylen Brown : 65 points

– Deandre Ayton : 52 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 44 points

– Collin Sexton : 42 points

– Juan Toscano-Anderson : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Stephen Curry : 39 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Allen, Clint Capela  : 38 points

– Jrue Holiday : 36 points

– De’Aaron Fox et Talen Horton-Tucker : 35 points

– Brook Lopez : 34 points

– Buddy Hield : 33 points

– Marc Gasol et Solomon Hill : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Kevin Huerter : 29 points

– Chris Paul et Tristan Thompson : 28 points

– Marcus Smart : 27 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 26 points

– Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo et Darius Garland : 25 points

– Hassan Whiteside : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kemba Walker : 23 points

– Mikal Bridges : 22 points

– Jayson Tatum : 21 points

– Khris Middleton : 17 points

– Draymond Green : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Trae Young et Dennis Schroder : 15 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 11 points

– Kevin Love : 2 points

–  Kelly Oubre Jr, Danilo Gallinari (DNP) : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 21h : Jazz – Pacers
  • 01h : Pistons – Thunder
  • 01h : Wizards – Pelicans
  • 01h : Sixers – Clippers
  • 01h30 : Raptors – Magic
  • 01h30 : Nets – Hornets
  • 02h : Bulls – Grizzlies
  • 02h : Rockets – Nuggets
  • 02h : Wolves – Heat
  • 02h30 : Spurs – Blazers
  • 03h30 : Mavericks – Knicks
