Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : quand Tim Hardaway Jr. a deux fois le score de Paul George, tu es en droit de t’inquiéter

Par
Publié le
Paul George 30 décembre 2020 pari

Carotte du jour, bonjour.

 Source image : Youtube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 68 points

– Bradley Beal : 61 points

– Nikola Jokic : 58 points

– Julius Randle : 50 points

– Kyrie Irving, Jonas Valanciunas : 49 points

– Gordon Hayward : 47 points

– James Harden, Richaun Holmes : 46 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 45 points

– LeBron James, Brook Lopez : 42 points

– Russell Westbrook, R.J Barrett : 41 points

– Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– De’Aaron Fox : 39 points

– Jeff Green, Malcolm Brogdon, Kawhi Leonard : 38 points

– Devin Booker, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dejounte Murray : 37 points

– Chris Paul, Buddy Hield : 35 points

– Terry Rozier, Will Barton, Jakob Poeltl : 34 points

– Deandre Ayton, Kristaps Porzingis : 33 points

– Rui Hachimura, Ivica Zubac : 32 points

– Kyle Kuzma, Michael Porter Jr : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr. : 29 points

– Khris Middleton : 27 points

– Caris LeVert : 26 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 25 points

– Nicolas Batum : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– LaMelo Ball, Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Morris : 22 points

– Lou Williams : 21 points

– Jrue Holiday, Ja Morant : 20 points

– Marvin Bagley III : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jerami Grant : 15 points

– Paul George, Mikal Bridges : 14 points

– Paul Millsap, Devonte’ Graham, Myles Turner : 13 points

– Dennis Schroder, James Wiseman : 11 points

– Draymond Green : 10 points

– Josh Richardson : 8 points

– Brandon Clarke : 7 points

– Obi Toppin : -2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h30 : Celtics – Jazz
  • 1h : Heat – Cavaliers
  • 1h : Rockets – Hawks
  • 1h : Sixers – Knicks
  • 2h : Bulls – Thunder
  • 3h : Blazers – Pelicans
  • 3h30 : Lakers – Wolves
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top