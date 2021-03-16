TrashTalk Fantasy League : quand Tim Hardaway Jr. a deux fois le score de Paul George, tu es en droit de t’inquiéter

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 68 points
– Bradley Beal : 61 points
– Nikola Jokic : 58 points
– Julius Randle : 50 points
– Kyrie Irving, Jonas Valanciunas : 49 points
– Gordon Hayward : 47 points
– James Harden, Richaun Holmes : 46 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 45 points
– LeBron James, Brook Lopez : 42 points
– Russell Westbrook, R.J Barrett : 41 points
– Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– De’Aaron Fox : 39 points
– Jeff Green, Malcolm Brogdon, Kawhi Leonard : 38 points
– Devin Booker, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dejounte Murray : 37 points
– Chris Paul, Buddy Hield : 35 points
– Terry Rozier, Will Barton, Jakob Poeltl : 34 points
– Deandre Ayton, Kristaps Porzingis : 33 points
– Rui Hachimura, Ivica Zubac : 32 points
– Kyle Kuzma, Michael Porter Jr : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr. : 29 points
– Khris Middleton : 27 points
– Caris LeVert : 26 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 25 points
– Nicolas Batum : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– LaMelo Ball, Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Morris : 22 points
– Lou Williams : 21 points
– Jrue Holiday, Ja Morant : 20 points
– Marvin Bagley III : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jerami Grant : 15 points
– Paul George, Mikal Bridges : 14 points
– Paul Millsap, Devonte’ Graham, Myles Turner : 13 points
– Dennis Schroder, James Wiseman : 11 points
– Draymond Green : 10 points
– Josh Richardson : 8 points
– Brandon Clarke : 7 points
– Obi Toppin : -2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h30 : Celtics – Jazz
- 1h : Heat – Cavaliers
- 1h : Rockets – Hawks
- 1h : Sixers – Knicks
- 2h : Bulls – Thunder
- 3h : Blazers – Pelicans
- 3h30 : Lakers – Wolves