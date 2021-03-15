TrashTalk Fantasy League : Rudy Gobert apporte les croissants pour le réveil des patriotes

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Rudy Gobert : 68 points
– Jimmy Butler : 57 points
– Damian Lillard : 54 points
– Stephen Curry et Nikola Vucevic : 52 points
– Tobias Harris : 45 points
– Andrew Wiggins et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 44 points
– Aleksej Pokusevski : 43 points
– Terrence Ross et Zion Williamson : 42 points
– Anthony Edwards : 41 points
– Robert Williams III et Patrick Williams : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Kawhi Leonard, Nathan Knight et Norman Powell : 39 points
– Kelly Olynyk, Jayson Tatum, Jonas Valanciunas, Lonzo Ball et Kenyon Martin Jr. : 38 points
– Brandon Ingram : 37 points
– Drew Eubanks, John Collins, Mike Conley et Draymond Green : 36 points
– Tyler Herro : 35 points
– Robert Covington : 34 points
– Ja Morant et Jaxson Hayes : 34 points
– Jaylen Brown : 32 points
– Seth Curry et Jarred Vanderbilt : 31 points
– Derrick White, Kenrich Williams, Gary Trent Jr. et Danilo Gallinari : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Kyle Lowry : 28 points
– Ben Simmons et Victor Oladipo : 27 points
– Kemba Walker : 26 points
– James Wiseman : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Dejounte Murray, Dwight Howard et Donovan Mitchell : 22 points
– Trae Young, Zach LaVine et Karl-Anthony Towns : 21 points
– Jordan Clarkson et Carmelo Anthony : 20 points
– Lauri Markkanen et Bojan Bogdanovic : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Darius Garland et Coby White : 14 points
– Paul George et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 12 points
– Collin Sexton et Lou Williams : 7 points
– Nicolas Batum : 6 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 1 point
– Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Evan Fournier, Malik Beasley, Aaron Gordon, John Wall, Jusuf Nurkic, C.J. McCollum et Christian Wood : 0 point
– Serge Ibaka : -1 point
– Marcus Morris : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- Hornets-Kings
- Wizards-Bucks
- Pistons-Spurs
- Nets-Knicks
- Mavericks-Clippers
- Nuggets-Pacers
- Suns-Grizzlies
- Warriors-Lakers