TrashTalk Fantasy League : c’est quand tu vois le score de Davis Bertans que tu te dis que la nuit a du être folle

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Domantas Sabonis : 76 points
– Damian Lillard : 67 points
– Davis Bertans : 63 points
– Trae Young et Zion Williamson : 60 points
– Nikola Jokic : 58 points
– Jerami Grant, Rudy Gobert et Zach LaVine : 56 points
– Jamal Murray : 55 points
– Joel Embiid et Malcolm Brogdon : 54 points
– Terrence Ross et Jayson Tatum : 53 points
– Tobias Harris : 52 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 49 points
– Clint Capela : 44 points
– Jonas Valanciunas et Kent Bazemore : 43 points
– Bam Adebayo : 42 points
– Kyle Anderson : 41 points
– Ricky Rubio : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Seth Curry et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 39 points
– John Collins : 38 points
– Bradley Beal : 37 points
– DeMarcus Cousins et Donovan Mitchell : 36 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jae’Sean Tate, Grayson Allen et Naz Reid : 35 points
– Malik Beasley et Ja Morant : 33 points
– Julius Randle : 32 points
– John Wall, Jimmy Butler, Gary Trent Jr., Robert Covington et Wendell Carter Jr. : 31 points
– Patrick Williams : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Cam Reddish : 29 points
– Stephen Curry et Joe Ingles : 27 points
– Jaylen Brown et Evan Fournier : 26 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, R.J. Barrett et Saddiq Bey : 23 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Michael Porter Jr. : 21 points
– Lou Williams : 20 points
– Eric Gordon : 17 points
– Enes Kanter : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Carmelo Anthony : 15 points
– Myles Turner et Jordan Clarkson : 12 points
– Coby White et Immanuel Quickley : 7 points
– Anthony Edwards : 5 points
– Derrick Rose : 4 points
– De’Angelo Russell, Paul George, Goran Dragic, Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Aaron Gordon, Blake Griffin, Lauri Markkanen, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons, De’Andre Hunter, Jusuf Nurkic, C.J. McCollum et tous les joueurs de Spurs-Cavs : 0 point
– Bojan Bogdanovic : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- Bucks-Raptors
- Lakers-Nets
- Kings-Heat