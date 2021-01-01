TrashTalk Fantasy League : Otto Porter Jr. top pick, ça veut surtout dire que personne n’aura commencé 2021 avec un top pick

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Otto Porter Jr. : 56 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 53 points
– Thomas Bryant : 49 points
– Richaun Holmes : 48 points
– James Harden : 43 points
– Collin Sexton : 42 points
– Harrison Barnes, Christian Wood et Joel Embiid : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bradley Beal et Fred VanVleet : 39 points
– Russell Westbrook et Rudy Gobert : 38 points
– Tobias Harris : 36 points
– Devin Booker : 34 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 33 points
– Al Horford et Seth Curry : 32 points
– Zach LaVine et Raul Neto : 31 points
– Kyle Lowry, John Wall, Mikal Bridges, Daniel Gafford et Rui Hachimura : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Brandon Ingram, Ben Simmons, Myles Turner et Steven Adams : 29 points
– Malcolm Brogdon et Darius Garland : 27 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Andre Drummond, Lonzo Ball et Wendell Carter Jr. : 26 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Victor Oladipo : 25 points
– Mike Conley : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Coby White et Norman Powell : 21 points
– Zion Williamson, Eric Gordon et Elfrid Payton : 19 points
– Cole Anthony et Jordan Clarkson : 18 points
– Buddy Hield : 17 points
– Chris Paul : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Dwight Howard : 15 points
– Deandre Ayton : 14 points
– Chris Boucher : 13 points
– Markelle Fultz et Mitchell Robinson : 12 points
– DeMarcus Cousins et Deni Avdija : 11 points
– George Hill et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 8 points
– Marvin Bagley III : 6 points
– R.J. Barrett : 5 points
– Evan Fournier : 4 points
– Aaron Gordon : 3 points
– Pascal Siakam : 0 point
– Hassan Whiteside : – 1 point
– Davis Bertans : – 2 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : – 5 points
# Le programme de ce soir
- Hornets-Grizzlies
- Pistons-Celtics
- Mavs-Heat
- Nets-Hawks
- Bucks-Bulls
- Wolves-Wizards
- Spurs-Lakers
- Nuggets-Suns
- Jazz-Clippers
- Warriors-Blazers