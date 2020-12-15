Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : non, non et non, vous ne pourrez pas pick Zion Williamson à chaque match

TrashTalk Fantasy League

Rassurez-vous, entre la bestiole, Brandon Ingram, ou même Lonzo Ball et Steven Adams, on aura de la bonne came cette année à New Orleans.

Petit point matinal inutile pour vos classements (la TTFL reprendra officiellement le 22 décembre) mais bien essentiel pour se remettre dans le bain, apprendre ou réapprendre à compter correctement, et pourquoi pas pour… dégager déjà quelques tendances. Allez, envoyez les scores de la nuit, et préparez vos tableaux Excels.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Zion Williamson : 47 points

– Josh Richardson : 42 points

– Brandon Ingram : 41 points

– Dante Exum : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Fred VanVleet : 38 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 37 points

– Andre Drummond, Rudy Gobert et Devin Booker : 36 points

– Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks et Ja Morant : 35 points

– Luka Doncic : 34 points

– Rondae Hollis-Jefferson : 32 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 31 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Gordon Hayward : 26 points

– Tyler Herro, Isaac Okoro et Mike Conley : 25 points

– Bam Adebayo : 24 points

– Pascal Siakam : 23 points

– Terry Rozier : 21 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 20 points

# C’est quand même pas terrible

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Bobby Portis : 19 points

– Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell et Khris Middleton : 18 points

– Jrue Holiday, Steven Adams et Duncan Robinson : 17 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 16 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Deandre Ayton : 13 points

– LaMelo Ball et Devonte’ Graham : 12 points

– Lonzo Ball : 11 points

– Chris Paul : 9 points

– Anthony Edwards et Victor Oladipo : 7 points

– Ricky Rubio : 6 points

– Norman Powell : 3 points

– Malik Beasley, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, T.J. Warren, Brandon Clarke, Collin Sexton, Myles Turner et Kristaps Porzingis : 0 point

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Sixers – Celtics
  • Rockets – Spurs
  • Kings – Warriors
