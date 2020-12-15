TrashTalk Fantasy League : non, non et non, vous ne pourrez pas pick Zion Williamson à chaque match

Petit point matinal inutile pour vos classements (la TTFL reprendra officiellement le 22 décembre) mais bien essentiel pour se remettre dans le bain, apprendre ou réapprendre à compter correctement, et pourquoi pas pour… dégager déjà quelques tendances. Allez, envoyez les scores de la nuit, et préparez vos tableaux Excels.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Zion Williamson : 47 points
– Josh Richardson : 42 points
– Brandon Ingram : 41 points
– Dante Exum : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Fred VanVleet : 38 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 37 points
– Andre Drummond, Rudy Gobert et Devin Booker : 36 points
– Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks et Ja Morant : 35 points
– Luka Doncic : 34 points
– Rondae Hollis-Jefferson : 32 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 31 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Gordon Hayward : 26 points
– Tyler Herro, Isaac Okoro et Mike Conley : 25 points
– Bam Adebayo : 24 points
– Pascal Siakam : 23 points
– Terry Rozier : 21 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 20 points
# C’est quand même pas terrible
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Bobby Portis : 19 points
– Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell et Khris Middleton : 18 points
– Jrue Holiday, Steven Adams et Duncan Robinson : 17 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 16 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Deandre Ayton : 13 points
– LaMelo Ball et Devonte’ Graham : 12 points
– Lonzo Ball : 11 points
– Chris Paul : 9 points
– Anthony Edwards et Victor Oladipo : 7 points
– Ricky Rubio : 6 points
– Norman Powell : 3 points
– Malik Beasley, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, T.J. Warren, Brandon Clarke, Collin Sexton, Myles Turner et Kristaps Porzingis : 0 point
# Le programme de ce soir
- Sixers – Celtics
- Rockets – Spurs
- Kings – Warriors