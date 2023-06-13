TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
Calendrier NBA
News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : vous ne devinerez jamais qui a terminé top pick du dernier match de la saison

Le 13 juin 2023 à 05:28 par Giovanni Marriette

Quin Snyder Joker Batman 4 mars 2021
Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Nikola Jokic : 53 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 33 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 29 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/r8AYdNaPRK

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023

# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ The Finals | Pick #05#NBA pic.twitter.com/dlGPIuzTZV

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023

# LES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ The Finals | Pick #05

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 18.92 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/5d9kAZ3aGV

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023

Tags : TrashTalk Fantasy League, TTFL

Recommandé pour vous

Encart Home Page Guide des Playoffs NBA 2023