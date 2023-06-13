TrashTalk Fantasy League : vous ne devinerez jamais qui a terminé top pick du dernier match de la saison
Le 13 juin 2023 à 05:28 par Giovanni Marriette
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Nikola Jokic : 53 pts
– Bam Adebayo : 33 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 29 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/r8AYdNaPRK
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023
# LES SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ The Finals | Pick #05#NBA pic.twitter.com/dlGPIuzTZV
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023
# LES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ The Finals | Pick #05
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 18.92 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/5d9kAZ3aGV
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) June 13, 2023