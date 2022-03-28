Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Donovan Mitchell et Rudy Gobert ont perdu la quatrième place de l’Ouest ET notre estime en TTFL

Par
Publié le
Donovan Mitchell 18 février 2021

16 points pour Donovan Mitchell, un gros zéro pointé pour Rudy Gobert. Ok, donc les mecs ont juste SOUILLÉ notre TTFL cette nuit.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

–  Joel Embiid : 58 points

– LaMelo Ball : 56 points

– LeBron James : 54 points

–  Jaylen Brown et Jayson Tatum : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Luka Doncic : 49 points

– Devin Booker et Marvin Bagley III : 45 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 44 points

– Brandon Ingram et Andre Drummond : 43 points

– Jalen Brunson : 41 points

– Chris Paul : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jonas Valanciunas et P.J. Washington : 39 points

– Corey Kispert : 38 points

– Kevin Durant : 37 points

– Alec Burks et Reggie Bullock : 36 points

– Anthony Edwards : 35 points

– : 34 points

– Otto Porter Jr. : 33 points

– Deandre Ayton et Kristaps Porzingis : 32 points

– Robert Williams III et Trey Murphy III : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– : 30 points

– James Harden et Miles Bridges : 29 points

– R.J. Barrett, Russell Westbrook et Klay Thompson : 28 points

– Julius Randle et Malik Monk : 27 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins et Tobias Harris : 26 points

– C.J. McCollum et Jordan Poole : 25 points

– Terry Rozier et Jordan Clarkson : 22 points

– Mike Conley : 21 points

– Cade Cunningham : 20 points

– Draymond Green : 18 points

– Saddiq Bey : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Donovan Mitchell et Mikal Bridges : 16 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 15 points

– Kyrie Irving : 14 points

– Tyrese Maxey: 10 points

– Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart et Killian Hayes : 8 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 6 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Carmelo Anthony : 2 points

– Rudy Gobert, Stephen Curry, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic et Malik Beasley : 0 point

–  Devonte’ Graham : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Nuggets
  • 1h : Pacers – Hawks
  • 1h : Cavaliers – Magic
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Heat – Kings
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Warriors
  • 2h : Rockets – Spurs
  • 4h : Blazers – Thunder
