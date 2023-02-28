Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 15 points pour Jayson Tatum, la carotte du jour nous arrive de Boston

Jayson Tatum Celtics 28 mai 2022

Jayson Tatum est passé à côté, pas de bol pour ses admirateurs de TTFL.

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Raptors – Bulls
  • 1h30 : Nets – Bucks
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Grizzlies – Lakers
  • 2h : Thunder – Kings
  • 2h : Rockets – Nuggets
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Pacers
  • 3h : Jazz – Spurs
  • 4h : Clippers – Wolves
  • 4h : Warriors – Blazers
