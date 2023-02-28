C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Jimmy Butler : 51 pts
– Paolo Banchero : 46 pts
– Joel Embiid : 45 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/g7Doho7215
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #124#NBA pic.twitter.com/oWlfAGsbiN
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #20 | Pick #124
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 31.71 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/ppigIFVnLQ
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Raptors – Bulls
- 1h30 : Nets – Bucks
- 1h30 : Hawks – Wizards
- 1h30 : Grizzlies – Lakers
- 2h : Thunder – Kings
- 2h : Rockets – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Mavs – Pacers
- 3h : Jazz – Spurs
- 4h : Clippers – Wolves
- 4h : Warriors – Blazers