TrashTalk Fantasy League : 99 points pour KAT hier, 98 points pour Kyrie Irving aujourd’hui, qui pour 97 points demain ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kyrie Irving : 98 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Tyler Herro : 45 points
– Devin Booker : 42 points
– Kevin Durant : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Wendell Carter Jr., Desmond Bane, Herbert Jones : 36 points
– JaVale McGee : 34 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Payne, Isaiah Livers : 33 points
– Deandre Ayton, Steven Adams : 32 points
– Bam Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Jonas Valanciunas : 31 points
– C.J. McCollum, Cole Anthony : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jerami Grant : 25 points
– Franz Wagner : 21 points
– Buddy Hield : 20 points
– Kyle Lowry : 17 points
– Andre Drummond : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Malcolm Brogdon : 13 points
– Jimmy Butler, Mo Bamba : 11 points
– Dillon Brooks : 7 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 4 points
– Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Cade Cunningham, Seth Curry, Chris Paul : 0 point
– Terrence Ross : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Cavaliers – Sixers
- 0h : Wizards – Nuggets
- 0h : Hornets – Hawks
- 0h30 : Nets – Mavs
- 0h30 : Knicks – Blazers
- 1h : Wolves – Lakers
- 1h : Rockets – Suns
- 1h30 : Spurs – Thunder
- 2h : Jazz – Bulls
- 3h : Kings – Bucks
- 3h : Warriors – Celtics
- 3h30 : Clippers – Raptors