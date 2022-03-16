Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 99 points pour KAT hier, 98 points pour Kyrie Irving aujourd’hui, qui pour 97 points demain ?

Kyrie Irving Nets 16 mars 2022 TrashTalk Fantasy League

Kyrie Irving a encore fait du sale en déplacement. On espère bientôt dire pareil à domicile.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kyrie Irving : 98 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Tyler Herro : 45 points

– Devin Booker : 42 points

– Kevin Durant : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Wendell Carter Jr., Desmond Bane, Herbert Jones : 36 points

– JaVale McGee : 34 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Payne, Isaiah Livers : 33 points

– Deandre Ayton, Steven Adams : 32 points

– Bam Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Jonas Valanciunas : 31 points

– C.J. McCollum, Cole Anthony : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jerami Grant : 25 points

– Franz Wagner : 21 points

– Buddy Hield : 20 points

– Kyle Lowry : 17 points

– Andre Drummond : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Malcolm Brogdon : 13 points

– Jimmy Butler, Mo Bamba : 11 points

– Dillon Brooks : 7 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 4 points

– Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Cade Cunningham, Seth Curry, Chris Paul : 0 point

– Terrence Ross : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Cavaliers – Sixers
  • 0h : Wizards – Nuggets
  • 0h : Hornets – Hawks
  • 0h30 : Nets – Mavs
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Blazers
  • 1h : Wolves – Lakers
  • 1h : Rockets – Suns
  • 1h30 : Spurs – Thunder
  • 2h : Jazz – Bulls
  • 3h : Kings – Bucks
  • 3h : Warriors – Celtics
  • 3h30 : Clippers – Raptors
