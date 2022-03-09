Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Giannis Antetokounmpo plante 39 points en 28 minutes face au Thunder, c’est ce qui s’appelle un fracassage… éclair

Entre deux nuits bien intenses, la NBA souffle un coup avec « seulement » six rencontres mais ça nous a pas empêché de bien profiter. Kyrie Irving qui sort le grand jeu à Charlotte, Darius Garland héros du money time à Indiana ou encore Giannis Antetokounmpo qui aplatit le Thunder : envoyé le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Hornets – Nets : 121-132

Pacers – Cavs : 124-127

Magic – Suns : 99-102

Grizzlies – Pelicans : 132-111

Thunder – Bucks : 115-142

Warriors – Clippers : 112-97

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Kyrie Irving a claqué une perf’ record pour remettre les Nets sur de bons rails. Masterclass pour Uncle Drew, victoire chez un rival, retour dans le Top 8, Brooklyn retrouve le sourire.

Les Warriors ont géré sans problème les Clippers. Les Splash Brothers ont été dans le dur au shoot mais le collectif a pris le relai avec notamment Jordan Poole et Jonathan Kuminga qui ont claqué deux matchs bien propres en sortie de banc.

Les Cavs sont passés proche de la défaite à Indiana mais Darius Garland est arrivé à la rescousse. 41 points et 13 passes pour le meneur All-Star et un money time parfaitement géré. On ne peut pas en dire autant pour Jalen Smith.

Les remplaçants des Suns ont fait le taf à Orlando mais Cole Anthony et le Magic ne sont pas passés loin de la remontada dans le money time. Phoenix peut dire merci à Mikal Bridges pour sa défense DPOY sur la dernière possession.

Giannis Antetokounmpo et les Bucks ont dominé dans les grandes lignes le Thunder pendant une grosse partie du match avant de fracasser OKC dans le money time. Le Greek Freak finit avec 39 points (13/19 au tir, 4/4 de loin) en… 28 minutes. MVPiesque on a envie de dire !

Un C.J. McCollum intenable a permis aux Pelicans de tenir… un quart-temps face aux Grizzlies et puis Memphis a montré qu’il y avait plus de munitions de son côté. Victoire autoritaire et sans trop se fatiguer pour les Oursons.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Kyrie Irving is the first player to have multiple games of 50+ points, 75% from 3, and 75% from the field. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/l22hnAPuOv — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 9, 2022

The @Bucks win their 5th-straight game fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's perfect three-point shooting and 21 second-half points! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 39 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 4-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/Y0vT9mrkA4 — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

24 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL Flying around on both ends of the floor @JaMorant led the @memgrizz to victory at home! #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/8wBbn9MFRH — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

Darius Garland was CLUTCH, erupting for 21 points in the fourth-quarter to secure the win for the @cavs while setting a new career-high with 41 points! #LetEmKnow@dariusgarland22: 41 PTS | 5 REB | 13 AST | 2 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/LUNXAuuvlD — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

Klay has a special guest in warm-ups for tonight…Jackie Moon! 😅pic.twitter.com/okMjbpWIyL — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

Ja Morant cleared for takeoff on TNT ✈ pic.twitter.com/URhBebbVsJ — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

🔥 50 PTS, 9 3PM 🔥 Kyrie hangs and knocks down a tough lay-up for his 50th point of the night! pic.twitter.com/jxRg2tBkkB — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

CJ knocks down the floater to beat the half-time buzzer on TNT He finishes the 1st half with 25 points! pic.twitter.com/c2xEghpjJr — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2022

