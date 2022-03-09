Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Giannis Antetokounmpo plante 39 points en 28 minutes face au Thunder, c’est ce qui s’appelle un fracassage… éclair

Giannis loup résumé

On sait que c’est juste le Thunder en face mais quand même…

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Entre deux nuits bien intenses, la NBA souffle un coup avec « seulement » six rencontres mais ça nous a pas empêché de bien profiter. Kyrie Irving qui sort le grand jeu à Charlotte, Darius Garland héros du money time à Indiana ou encore Giannis Antetokounmpo qui aplatit le Thunder : envoyé le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# La course aux Playoffs

# La course à la Draft 2022

# Le classement

classement Est 9 mars 2022

classement Ouest 9 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Bulls
  • 1h : Hornets – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Heat – Suns
  • 2h : Bucks – Hawks
  • 2h : Wolves – Thunder
  • 2h : Pelicans – Magic
  • 2h : Rockets – Lakers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Raptors
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Knicks
  • 4h : Jazz – Blazers
  • 4h : Kings – Nuggets
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Wizards
