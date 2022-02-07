Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : 28 points pour Norman Powell avec le maillot des Clippers, il va falloir vous y faire

Huit matchs étaient au programme cette nuit en NBA et le menu fut original puisque suite à une mise en bouche incroyable à Chicago, on a pu assister à une vraie scène de marché à Cleveland puisque les Cavs et les Pacers ont profité de leur rencontre de la nuit pour s’échanger un peu de marchandise. C’est pas un championnat de basket en fait, c’est les Sims.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Bulls – Sixers : 108-119

Wolves – Pistons : 118-105

Nuggets – Nets : 124-104

Cavs – Pacers : 98-85

Magic – Celtics : 83-116

Mavs – Hawks : 103-94

Rockets – Pelicans : 107-120

Clippers – Bucks : 113-137

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

On était tranquillement en train de se faire une tisane devant les matchs quand on a appris que Caris LeVert était tradé à Cleveland.

D’ailleurs Caris a pu réunir tout le monde pour une petite fiesta (on n’en sait rien) puisque cette nuit les Cavs ont battu les Pacers avant de récupérer leur nouveau bijou.

D’Angelo Russell était de retour et les Wolves ont discrètement battu Detroit pour confirmer leur belle forme actuelle.

Killian Hayes a encore été très bon en sortie de banc.

DeMar DeRozan a été fantastique mais il était trop seul face à ce monstre de Joel Embiid.

Les Celtics n’ont pas eu trop de mal pour venir à bout du Magic

Nikola Jokic a posé son 1 500 000ème triple-double (en 30 minutes)

Et les Nuggets ont mis un peu plus la tête des Nets sous l’eau puisque Brooklyn enchaine sa huitième défaite de suite et se retrouve septième à l’Est.

Le duel entre Luka Doncic et Trae Young a tourné en faveur du plus blond des deux, en faveur d seul à avoir des vrais cheveux.

Brandon Ingram a cartonné les Rockets et les Pelicans continuent leur vol en avant.

Norman Powell et Robert Covington ont joué leurs premières minutes avec les Clippers, ils ont pris une branlée face aux Bucks mais au moins ça ne leur change pas trop de d’habitude.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Aaron Gordon drops the HAMMER 💥 Watch Now on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/xeQIkj5yKx — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

KAT works the give-and-go to perfection with a pretty dime to Pat Bev ✨ Watch the @Timberwolves on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/NctLXEECur — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Jokic draws three defenders then finds Forbes in the corner for 3! Watch Now on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/09ZJidhBgg — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Ayo Dosunmu charges down the floor and throws it down for the @chicagobulls! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/q5C2uuWvbG — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Kyrie drops the behind-the-back dime to Blake for three! Live Now on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/NVxh2n6lVn — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Blake drains his 5th three-pointer on NBA TV! He’s up to a season high 19 points (7-10 FGM) pic.twitter.com/TC48UyLmpJ — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Ayo Dosunmu reached 16 mph after securing the steal to throw it down in transition tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/rNLSyEwBGD — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

A look at Joel Embiid (22 PTS) hitting the one-legged fadeaway from our #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/iRzdDGUtoP — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Nikola Jokic is feeling it, he has 25 points (11-13 FGM) for the @nuggets on NBA TV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/dL2JUQaogm — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

DeMar DeRozan scores with the left hand off the screen, he’s up to 33 PTS for the @chicagobulls on NBA League Pass Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/kCljgrDzKb — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Will the Thrill hangs and finds Aaron Gordon in the corner for the 3 ball. The @nuggets are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/5JgeUbM7Ph — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Anthony Edwards gets shifty on this step-back before dropping the three-pointer 🏀 Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/QrDp5LzqcO — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

DeMar DeRozan cuts through pain for his 35th point of the night! Watch Now on League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/opiGLxsLkE — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

🔥 Make that 39 points for DeMar on 16-23 FGM 🔥 Start of the 4th on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/BlmkrjbmHR — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Joel Embiid knocks down the jumper for his 40th point of the game!! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/XruUGLVMBr — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

🃏 The Joker gets his 10th assist of the game for a triple-double on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/RdjJsVfrZX — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Luka Doncic somehow gets the pass to Jalen Brunson for the 3! Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/AmVYfiRawg — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Danilo Gallinari spins baseline and rises for the slam Start of the 2nd quarter on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/lZUqe8lwJk — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Dennis Schroder 😤 ✅ Crossover

✅ Spin Move

✅ Lefty float finish Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/REXAF9lhW3 — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Luka makes two incredible passes on the same possession before Jalen Brunson knocks down the three! Watch Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/7AIvK8j3sn — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

Luka accepts the double and sends the bounce pass through the defenders legs to find Dwight Powell for the bucket! The @dallasmavs lead by 6 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G7Pwcg2ZPc — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Dean Wade finds Evan Mobley for the alley-oop dunk Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/g9WHhmxGK5 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🤯 Jaylen Brown (21 PTS) EXPLODES at the rim! Watch the @celtics on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/9olbkCXBsA — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🆙 Jalen Green flies down the floor for the THROW DOWN! The @HoustonRockets are live on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/Szk0Y3yaOW — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Trae Young finds John Collins for the alley oop SLAM! All tied up on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OwwjILZNI4 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Trae Young (9 AST) finds John Collins (18 PTS) again for the alley-oop finish! Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dlYZmG98yl — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Chris Duarte beats the Q3 buzzer for his 20th point of the night! Check Out Q4 action on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/okaic4CM5Z — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Rondo finds Kevin Love for 3 as the @cavs start the 4th on 14-0 run! Watch Now: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ARptXVsNKP — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

😤 Luka set up the defender then blows by for the CLUTCH floater!@ATLHawks: 88@dallasmavs: 94 Q4 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/942PK5TRTc — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🔥 Brandon Ingram (29 PTS) throws it down for his 17th point of the 3rd Quarter! Watch the @PelicansNBA on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/AKrpS22o60 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Alperen Sengun with the reverse throw down for the @HoustonRockets Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/6693T8XJXm — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Marcus Morris Sr. pump-fakes and then knocks down the LONG 2 through contact! The @LAClippers are LIVE on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/kTNK7cnNmc — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Norman Powell knocks down his first bucket as a member of the @LAClippers The Clippers are live on NBA TV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PSgdLVI5ju — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Welcome to LA 🌴 Robert Covington checks in and makes his first attempt as a member of the @LAClippers The Clippers lead early in Q2 on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/a0WCkZyZ6w — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

Bobby Portis hits the corner 3 to beat the halftime buzzer!@Bucks: 60@LAClippers: 51 HALFTIME ON NBA TV pic.twitter.com/TsOuSecc33 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

The @cavs overcame a 20 point deficit with some excellent play in the 4th quarter, including a 22-3 run and 18 points by Cedi Osman! #LetEmKnow@cediosman: 22 PTS, 5 AST, 4 3PM@kevinlove: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/z8HWputU5O — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

The newest @LAClippers Norman Powell (26 PTS) & Robert Covington connect to cut in to the lead! Live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/KG0ODlvIGf — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🔥 Brandon Ingram WENT OFF for 17 points in the 3rd quarter on his way to 33 points and the @PelicansNBA win! #WBD@B_Ingram13: 33 PTS, 12 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/3uT1ocPpgg — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🔥 Kevin Love with a amazing behind the back pass to Cedi for 3! The @cavs are on a 22-3 run on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/GuJb52RatG — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

The @Bucks win their 3rd-straight-game, as a trio of starters score 20+ points in Los Angeles! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK@Jrue_Holiday11: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL@BPortistime: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/vkNiOCwJhf — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Nikola Jokic logs a triple-double as he powers the @nuggets to victory at home! #MileHighBasketball Kyrie Irving: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 3 BLK

Nikola Jokic: 27 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/8TxAssuMki — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2022

