Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : 28 points pour Norman Powell avec le maillot des Clippers, il va falloir vous y faire

Par
Publié le
Norman Powell 7 février 2022

Norman Powell n’a pas trainé pour prendre ses marques avec sa nouvelle équipe même s’il a pris une petite raclée, mais ça ne doit pas trop lui changer.

Huit matchs étaient au programme cette nuit en NBA et le menu fut original puisque suite à une mise en bouche incroyable à Chicago, on a pu assister à une vraie scène de marché à Cleveland puisque les Cavs et les Pacers ont profité de leur rencontre de la nuit pour s’échanger un peu de marchandise. C’est pas un championnat de basket en fait, c’est les Sims.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 7 février 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Raptors
  • 1h : Wizards – Heat
  • 2h : Bulls – Suns
  • 2h : Thunder – Warriors
  • 3h : Jazz – Knicks
