TrashTalk Fantasy League : merci à Anthony Edwards et R.J. Barrett de nous rappeler qu’il faut manger des légumes chaque jour

Par
Publié le
C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont assuré

–  Julius Randle : 42 points

– Evan Fournier : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Stephen Curry : 34 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 33 points

– Klay Thompson : 32 points

– Rodney McGruder : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Isaiah Stewart : 29 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 26 points

– Kemba Walker : 25 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 24 points

– Hamidou Diallo : 23 points

– Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell : 22 points

– Jonathan Kuminga : 21 points

– Anthony Edwards : 20 points

# Les belles carottes

– Mitchell Robinson : 17 points

– R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley : 11 points

– Cade Cunningham : 5 points

– Jordan Poole : 4 points

– Saddiq Bey : 2 points

– Jerami Grant, Derrick Rose (DNP) : 0 point

– Killian Hayes : – 4 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Wizards – Nets
  • 1h : Sixers – Magic
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Heat – Blazers
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Wolves
  • 2h : Bulls – Cavaliers
  • 2h : Bucks – Grizzlies
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Raptors
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Thunder
  • 3h : Jazz – Rockets
  • 4h : Kings – Pistons
  • 4h : Nuggets – Clippers
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Pacers
