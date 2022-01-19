TrashTalk Fantasy League : merci à Anthony Edwards et R.J. Barrett de nous rappeler qu’il faut manger des légumes chaque jour

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont assuré
– Julius Randle : 42 points
– Evan Fournier : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Stephen Curry : 34 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 33 points
– Klay Thompson : 32 points
– Rodney McGruder : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Isaiah Stewart : 29 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 26 points
– Kemba Walker : 25 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 24 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 23 points
– Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell : 22 points
– Jonathan Kuminga : 21 points
– Anthony Edwards : 20 points
# Les belles carottes
– Mitchell Robinson : 17 points
– R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley : 11 points
– Cade Cunningham : 5 points
– Jordan Poole : 4 points
– Saddiq Bey : 2 points
– Jerami Grant, Derrick Rose (DNP) : 0 point
– Killian Hayes : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Wizards – Nets
- 1h : Sixers – Magic
- 1h30 : Celtics – Hornets
- 1h30 : Heat – Blazers
- 1h30 : Hawks – Wolves
- 2h : Bulls – Cavaliers
- 2h : Bucks – Grizzlies
- 2h30 : Mavericks – Raptors
- 2h30 : Spurs – Thunder
- 3h : Jazz – Rockets
- 4h : Kings – Pistons
- 4h : Nuggets – Clippers
- 4h30 : Lakers – Pacers