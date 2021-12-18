Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : tiens tiens c’est le retour du patron, 71 pions pour Damian Lillard qui s’est acheté une nouvelle montre

Par
Publié le
Damian Lillard pari

Ah bah ça va tout de suite mieux quand il joue comme ça !

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Damian Lillard : 71 points

– Max Strus : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 47 points

– Trae Young et Devonte Graham : 46 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jrue Holiday : 44 points

– LaMelo Ball : 43 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Keldon Johnson et Jayson Tatum : 42 points

– Bones Hyland : 41 points

– Chuma Okeke, Rudy Gobert et Jonas Valanviunas : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Tyrese Haliburton : 38 points

– Franz Wagner et Ben McLemore : 37 points

– John Collins : 36 points

– De’Anthony Melton : 35 points

– Herbert Jones et Stephen Curry : 34 points

– Monte Morris, Grayson Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Desmond Bane et Marcus Smart : 33 points

– Robin Lopez, Brandon Ingram et Miles Bridges : 32 points

– Kyle Lowry et Clint Capela : 31 points

– Dejounte Murray : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jaylen Brown : 26 points

– Aaron Gordon : 25 points

# Les belles carottes

– Buddy Hield : 20 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 19 points

– Kelly Oubre : 18 points

– Norman Powell : 15 points

– Anthony Davis : 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 18h : Pistons – Rockets
  • 1h : Celtics – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Nets – Magic
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Warriors
  • 2h : Thunder – Clippers
  • 3h : Bucks – Cavs
  • 3h : Jazz – Wizards
Related Items:
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top