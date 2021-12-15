TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden a fait faux bond, c’est pas sa faute mais ça fait quand même mal

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kevin Durant : 54 points
– Deandre Ayton : 51 points
– Chris Paul : 50 points
– Julius Randle : 46 points
– Scottie Barnes : 44 points
– Fred VanVleet : 42 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jusuf Nurkic : 38 points
– Patty Mills : 36 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 34 points
– Pascal Siakam : 32 points
– Kessler Edwards : 31 points
– Nic Claxton, Jordan Poole : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Draymond Green, Norman Powell, Blake Griffin : 29 points
– Damian Lillard : 28 points
– Cameron Payne : 26 points
– Derrick Rose : 25 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 24 points
– Larry Nance Jr. : 20 points
– Steph Curry : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– JaVale McGee : 12 points
– Gary Payton II : 11 points
– Mikal Bridges : 8 points
– James Harden, Devin Booker, C.J. McCollum, R.J. Barrett, LaMarcus Aldridge, OG Anunoby (DNP) : 0 point
– Evan Fournier : -3 points
– Cam Thomas : -5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Hawks
- 1h : Cavaliers – Rockets
- 1h : Sixers – Heat
- 1h30 : Mavs – Lakers
- 2h : Bucks – Pacers
- 2h : Thunder – Pelicans
- 2h30 : Spurs – Hornets
- 3h : Nuggets – Wolves
- 4h : Kings – Wizards
- 4h : Blazers – Grizzlies
- 4h : Jazz – Clippers