TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden a fait faux bond, c’est pas sa faute mais ça fait quand même mal

TTFL TrashTalk Fantasy league

Près de 20% de bulle ce matin pour les joueurs de la TTFL !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kevin Durant : 54 points

– Deandre Ayton : 51 points

– Chris Paul : 50 points

– Julius Randle : 46 points

– Scottie Barnes : 44 points

– Fred VanVleet : 42 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jusuf Nurkic : 38 points

– Patty Mills : 36 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 34 points

– Pascal Siakam : 32 points

– Kessler Edwards : 31 points

– Nic Claxton, Jordan Poole : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Draymond Green, Norman Powell, Blake Griffin : 29 points

– Damian Lillard : 28 points

– Cameron Payne : 26 points

– Derrick Rose : 25 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 24 points

– Larry Nance Jr. : 20 points

– Steph Curry : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– JaVale McGee : 12 points

– Gary Payton II : 11 points

– Mikal Bridges : 8 points

– James Harden, Devin Booker, C.J. McCollum, R.J. Barrett, LaMarcus Aldridge, OG Anunoby (DNP) : 0 point

– Evan Fournier : -3 points

– Cam Thomas : -5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Hawks
  • 1h : Cavaliers – Rockets
  • 1h : Sixers – Heat
  • 1h30 : Mavs – Lakers
  • 2h : Bucks – Pacers
  • 2h : Thunder – Pelicans
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Hornets
  • 3h : Nuggets – Wolves
  • 4h : Kings – Wizards
  • 4h : Blazers – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Jazz – Clippers
