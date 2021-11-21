Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Knicks ne sont pas passés loin de la correctionnelle contre Houston, c’est chaud ça

Un samedi soir sur la Terre chantait Cabrel, un samedi soir en NBA vous résume TrashTalk. Pourquoi faire une vraie intro quand on peut citer le GOAT des moustachus et des nuques longues un dimanche à 7h19 du matin ? La réponse est dans la question. Envoyez le gros résumé !

# Les résultats de la nuit

Knicks – Rockets : 106-99

Pacers – Pelicans : 111-94

Wizards – Heat : 103-100

Hawks – Hornets : 115-105

Celtics – Thunder : 111-105

Bucks – Magic : 117-108

Wolves – Grizzlies : 138-95

Blazers – Sixers : 118-111

Kings – Jazz : 105-123

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

les Knicks en ont chié face à la pire équipe NBA depuis 400 ans, mais heureusement Alec Burks est sorti de sa boîte au dernier quart-temps et a évité à son équipe la honte de l’année à domicile.

Les Pacers se sont remis la tête à l’endroit face aux Pelicans, encore heureux.

Bradley Beal avait commencé son match en boulet de canon, mais les Wizards étaient menés de dix points à l’orée du money time face au Heat. Sauf que cette saison les Wizards… ont de la ressource. Enorme victoire, deuxième place à l’Est, y’a quoi là.

Quatrième victoire de suite pour les Hawks face à Charlotte. Miles Bridges s’est régalé, mais pas autant que les intérieurs d’Atlanta dans la raquette des Hornets.

Les Celtics enchainent grâce à – une nouvelle fois – un gros duo Tatum / Schroder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo a lâché un 32/20/5/2/3 en moins de 35 minutes. Ayai, la machine est lancée.

Enorme branlée des Wolves face aux Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards est parti comme une balle et les Ours n’ont jamais pu suivre le rythme.

Damian Lillard en a collé 39 sur les Sixers, Dame is peut-être back dans les bacs, et ça fait trois victoires de suite pour Portland.

Le Jazz a dominé les Kings, peut-être bien la nouvelle la moins surprenante de la semaine.

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

