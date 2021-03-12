TrashTalk Fantasy League : parait-il que Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown et Julius Randle sont All-Stars, on va vérifier ces infos

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kyrie Irving : 64 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Devin Booker : 55 points
– Chris Boucher : 54 points
– Jaylen Nowell : 53 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 51 points
– Jimmy Butler : 50 points
– Trae Young et Kawhi Leonard : 49 points
– Norman Powell : 46 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 45 points
– Jayson Tatum, Richaun Holmes et Josh Richardson : 43 points
– Damian Lillard : 42 points
– Jerami Grant, Nikola Vucevic et P.J. Washington : 41 points
– Al Horford : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Lauri Markkanen et Jaden McDaniels : 39 points
– Jalen Brunson : 38 points
– Tobias Harris et Enes Kanter : 36 points
– James Harden et Bryn Forbes : 35 points
– Marcus Smart, Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards et Dwight Howard : 34 points
– Danilo Gallinari et Daniel Theis : 33 points
– R.J. Barrett, Mikal Bridges et Kelly Olynyk : 32 points
– Clint Capela, Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul et Mason Plumlee : 31 points
– Paul George, Matisse Thybulle et Cameron Payne : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 29 points
– Buddy Hield : 28 points
– Victor Oladipo : 27 points
– Gordon Hayward et Zach LaVine : 25 points
– Marvin Bagley III : 24 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 23 points
– Coby White et Tyler Herro : 22 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kyle Lowry et Khris Middleton : 21 points
– Terry Rozier : 19 points
– John Collins : 17 points
– Kendrick Nunn et Goran Dragic : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Carmelo Anthony : 14 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 13 points
– Stephen Curry, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns et Aaron Gordon : 12 points
– Eric Gordon : 11 points
– Brandon Ingram : 10 points
– Kemba Walker et LaMelo Ball : 9 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 6 points
– Jaylen Brown : 4 points
– Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Bam Adebayo, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Evan Fournier, John Wall, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, C.J. McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic et Derrick Rose : 0 point
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Eric Bledsoe : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- Wizards-Sixers
- Grizzlies-Nuggets
- Pelicans-Cavs
- Bulls-Heat
- Spurs-Magic
- Jazz-Rockets
- Lakers-Pacers