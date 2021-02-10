Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Joel Embiid et Donovan Mitchell au sommet en TTFL, Joel Embiid et Donovan Mitchell au sommet de la NBA

Par
Publié le
joel embiid

All i do is top pick pick pick.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid et Donovan Mitchell : 55 points

– Jimmy Butler : 53 points

– Damian Lillard : 51 points

– James Harden : 50 points

– Jerami Grant : 48 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Jaylen Brown : 46 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 42 points

– Stephen Curry : 41 points

– Zion Williamson, Rudy Gobert et Mason Plumlee : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Josh Hart : 38 points

– Joe Ingles : 37 points

– Tobias Harris, Willy Hernangomez et Brandon Ingram : 36 points

– Bam Adebayo : 35 points

– Seth Curry et Jayson Tatum : 31 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Kyrie Irving et Bojan Bogdanovic : 29 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 28 points

– Terrence Ross et Ben Simmons : 26 points

– Marvin Bagley III : 25 points

– Lonzo Ball et Draymond Green : 24 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– John Wall : 23 points

– Derrick Rose et Buddy Hield : 22 points

– Tyler Herro et Eric Gordon : 20 points

– DeMar DeRozan et Enes Kanter : 19 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 18 points

– Harrison Barnes : 17 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 16 points

– Kendrick Nunn : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– R.J. Barrett : 13 points

– Eric Bledsoe et Shake Milton : 12 points

– Blake Griffin : 11 points

– Kemba Walker : 10 points

– Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson et Dejounte Murray : 9 points

– Immanuel Quickley et DeMarcus Cousins : 8 points

– Duncan Robinson et Cole Anthony : 1 point

– Kevin Durant, Goran Dragic, LaMarcus Aldridge, Evan Fournier, Jusuf Nurkic, C.J. McCollum et Victor Oladipo : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • Wizards-Raptors
  • Mavs-Hawks
  • Nets-Pacers
  • Grizzlies-Hornets
  • Wolves-Clippers
  • Bulls-Pels
  • Nuggets-Cavs
  • Suns-Bucks
  • Lakers-Thunder
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top