TrashTalk Fantasy League : c'est quoi le pire ? Faire 2 avec Bradley Beal, 9 avec Domantas Sabonis ou 15 avec Kevin Durant ?

Par
Publié le
Les Trois Frères

Trois belles carottes qui démarrent le week-end de la meilleure des manières, c’est à dire en chialant.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Vucevic : 73 points

– Pascal Siakam : 61 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 56 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 55 points

– LaMelo Ball : 50 points

– Kyle Lowry : 49 points

– Al Horford : 48 points

– Brandon Ingram : 47 points

– Jayson Tatum : 46 points

– Kawhi Leonard : 44 points

– Bam Adebayo, Gordon Hayward et Donovan Mitchell : 42 points

– Jeremy Lamb : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Zach LaVine et James Harden : 39 points

– Jimmy Butler et Patrick Williams : 38 points

– Chris Paul : 37 points

– Kendrick Nunn, Jrue Holiday et Rudy Gobert : 35 points

– Justin Holiday : 34 points

– Joe Harris : 33 points

– Kelly Olynyk, Thaddeus Young, D’Angelo Russell, Lonzo Ball et Cole Anthony : 32 points

– Naz Reid et Alex Len: 31 points

– Zion Williamson, Malik Beasley, Andre Drummond et Jarrett Allen : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Chris Boucher et Kemba Walker : 29 points

– Devin Booker et Lou Williams : 28 points

– Evan Fournier et Steven Adams : 26 points

– Collin Sexton et Norman Powell : 25 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jerami Grant : 24 points

– Khris Middleton, Mike Conley et Tyler Herro : 23 points

– Bobby Portis : 21 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 19 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 18 points

– Kyrie Irving et Terry Rozier : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kevin Durant, Goran Dragic et Myles Turner : 15 points

– Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, Deandre Ayton et Coby White : 14 points

– Malcolm Brogdon et Darius Garland : 13 points

– Terrence Ross et Rui Hachimura : 10 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Fred VanVleet : 9 points

– Eric Bledsoe : 8 points

– Goran Dragic : 7 points

– Blake Griffin : 6 points

– Anthony Edwards : 4 points

– Bradley Beal : 2 points

– Aaron Gordon, Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick Rose, Paul George, Jaylen Brown et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 0 point

– Duncan Robinson : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • Knicks-Blazers
  • Kings-Nuggets
  • Magic-Bulls
  • Sixers-Nets
  • Hawks-Raptors
  • Cavs-Bucks
  • Rockets-Spurs
  • Thunder-Wolves
  • Mavs-Warriors
  • Pels-Grizzlies
  • Lakers-Pistons
