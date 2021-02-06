TrashTalk Fantasy League : c’est quoi le pire ? Faire 2 avec Bradley Beal, 9 avec Domantas Sabonis ou 15 avec Kevin Durant ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Vucevic : 73 points
– Pascal Siakam : 61 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 56 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 55 points
– LaMelo Ball : 50 points
– Kyle Lowry : 49 points
– Al Horford : 48 points
– Brandon Ingram : 47 points
– Jayson Tatum : 46 points
– Kawhi Leonard : 44 points
– Bam Adebayo, Gordon Hayward et Donovan Mitchell : 42 points
– Jeremy Lamb : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Zach LaVine et James Harden : 39 points
– Jimmy Butler et Patrick Williams : 38 points
– Chris Paul : 37 points
– Kendrick Nunn, Jrue Holiday et Rudy Gobert : 35 points
– Justin Holiday : 34 points
– Joe Harris : 33 points
– Kelly Olynyk, Thaddeus Young, D’Angelo Russell, Lonzo Ball et Cole Anthony : 32 points
– Naz Reid et Alex Len: 31 points
– Zion Williamson, Malik Beasley, Andre Drummond et Jarrett Allen : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Chris Boucher et Kemba Walker : 29 points
– Devin Booker et Lou Williams : 28 points
– Evan Fournier et Steven Adams : 26 points
– Collin Sexton et Norman Powell : 25 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jerami Grant : 24 points
– Khris Middleton, Mike Conley et Tyler Herro : 23 points
– Bobby Portis : 21 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 19 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 18 points
– Kyrie Irving et Terry Rozier : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kevin Durant, Goran Dragic et Myles Turner : 15 points
– Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, Deandre Ayton et Coby White : 14 points
– Malcolm Brogdon et Darius Garland : 13 points
– Terrence Ross et Rui Hachimura : 10 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Fred VanVleet : 9 points
– Eric Bledsoe : 8 points
– Goran Dragic : 7 points
– Blake Griffin : 6 points
– Anthony Edwards : 4 points
– Bradley Beal : 2 points
– Aaron Gordon, Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick Rose, Paul George, Jaylen Brown et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 0 point
– Duncan Robinson : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- Knicks-Blazers
- Kings-Nuggets
- Magic-Bulls
- Sixers-Nets
- Hawks-Raptors
- Cavs-Bucks
- Rockets-Spurs
- Thunder-Wolves
- Mavs-Warriors
- Pels-Grizzlies
- Lakers-Pistons