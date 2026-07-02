« CHOQUANT » : les réactions au transfert de Jaylen Brown chez les Sixers
Le 02 juil. 2026 à 17:53 par Clément Hénot
Le transfert de Jaylen Brown aux Sixers a pris tout le monde de court, surtout les fans des Celtics, qui ne s’attendaient pas à voir leur MVP des Finales 2024 quitter le navire à peine 2 ans plus tard. Ce trade soudain a du mal à passer aujourd’hui, florilège des principales réactions
The Celtics return for trading Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/tpoUI6jhYx
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) July 1, 2026
« Ce que les Celtics ont eu en retour pour Jaylen Brown »
« This is a SHOCKING SHOCKING move. »@bradbotkincbs on the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/HYc0GwlASU
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 1, 2026
« C’est un move choquant »
76ers trading Paul George for Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/xWFDUGdlFt
— PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) July 1, 2026
« Les Sixers tradant Paul George contre Jaylen Brown »
Walker Kessler got traded for more today than Jaylen Brown.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 1, 2026
« Walker Kessler a été tradé pour plus cher que Jaylen Brown »
Celtics traded Jaylen Brown for Podcast P & couple middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/Gyq9SkFcYu
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2026
« Les Celtics ont tradé Jaylen Brown contre Podcast P et quelques étudiants. »
The more I think about this trade, the more I hate it for Boston.
Brad Stevens just did what I have never, ever seen him do.
He panicked.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 1, 2026
« Plus je pense à ce trade, plus je le déteste pour Boston. Brad Stevens a fait ce que je pensais ne jamais le voir faire. Il a paniqué. »
worse than the luka trade. https://t.co/WJ1V0rrIul
— Big Suave (@nfergg) July 1, 2026
« Pire que le trade de Luka Doncic. »
Boston really, really wanted to trade Jaylen Brown
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 1, 2026
« Les Celtics voulaient vraiment, vraiment transférer Jaylen Brown. »
celtics were a Hugo Gonlaez away from Giannis & now here man
— amar 💍🥷✌️ (@okcamars) July 1, 2026
« Les Celtics étaient à un Hugo Gonzalez près d’obtenir Giannis et maintenant ils en sont là. »
Celtics blew a 3-1 lead to the Sixers and followed it up by giving them their Finals MVP
— panty moss (@theeluvvbelow) July 1, 2026
« Les Celtics ont gâché une avance 3-1 contre les Sixers et ils leur ont ensuite donné leur MVP des Finales. »
Shams:
« I got a lot of texts of how did the Sixers get Jaylen Brown for this » https://t.co/VUZ604S7hc pic.twitter.com/0a8myeXgoC
— Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2026
« J’ai beaucoup de textos sur la façon dont les Sixers ont obtenu Jaylen Brown pour cette contrepartie. »
Brad Stevens deleted his IG today 😬
(h/t @CelticsGRD) pic.twitter.com/jRF8x6TZo6
— Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 2, 2026
« Brad Stevens a supprimé son compte Instagram aujourd’hui. »
You killed the man… but not the idea. pic.twitter.com/jDgiOQeAYf
— Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) July 1, 2026
« Vous avez tué l’homme mais pas l’idée. »