Le transfert de Jaylen Brown aux Sixers a pris tout le monde de court, surtout les fans des Celtics, qui ne s’attendaient pas à voir leur MVP des Finales 2024 quitter le navire à peine 2 ans plus tard. Ce trade soudain a du mal à passer aujourd’hui, florilège des principales réactions

The Celtics return for trading Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/tpoUI6jhYx

— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) July 1, 2026

« Ce que les Celtics ont eu en retour pour Jaylen Brown »

« This is a SHOCKING SHOCKING move. »@bradbotkincbs on the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/HYc0GwlASU

— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 1, 2026

« C’est un move choquant »

76ers trading Paul George for Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/xWFDUGdlFt

— PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) July 1, 2026

« Les Sixers tradant Paul George contre Jaylen Brown »

Walker Kessler got traded for more today than Jaylen Brown.

— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 1, 2026

« Walker Kessler a été tradé pour plus cher que Jaylen Brown »

Celtics traded Jaylen Brown for Podcast P & couple middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/Gyq9SkFcYu

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2026

« Les Celtics ont tradé Jaylen Brown contre Podcast P et quelques étudiants. »

The more I think about this trade, the more I hate it for Boston.

Brad Stevens just did what I have never, ever seen him do.

He panicked.

— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 1, 2026

« Plus je pense à ce trade, plus je le déteste pour Boston. Brad Stevens a fait ce que je pensais ne jamais le voir faire. Il a paniqué. »

worse than the luka trade. https://t.co/WJ1V0rrIul

— Big Suave 🫈 (@nfergg) July 1, 2026

« Pire que le trade de Luka Doncic. »

Boston really, really wanted to trade Jaylen Brown

— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 1, 2026

« Les Celtics voulaient vraiment, vraiment transférer Jaylen Brown. »

celtics were a Hugo Gonlaez away from Giannis & now here man

— amar 💍🥷✌️ (@okcamars) July 1, 2026

« Les Celtics étaient à un Hugo Gonzalez près d’obtenir Giannis et maintenant ils en sont là. »

Celtics blew a 3-1 lead to the Sixers and followed it up by giving them their Finals MVP

— panty moss (@theeluvvbelow) July 1, 2026

« Les Celtics ont gâché une avance 3-1 contre les Sixers et ils leur ont ensuite donné leur MVP des Finales. »

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Giovanni Rubin 🐅 (@gio_thetiger)

Shams:

« I got a lot of texts of how did the Sixers get Jaylen Brown for this » https://t.co/VUZ604S7hc pic.twitter.com/0a8myeXgoC

— Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2026

« J’ai beaucoup de textos sur la façon dont les Sixers ont obtenu Jaylen Brown pour cette contrepartie. »

Brad Stevens deleted his IG today 😬

(h/t @CelticsGRD) pic.twitter.com/jRF8x6TZo6

— Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 2, 2026

« Brad Stevens a supprimé son compte Instagram aujourd’hui. »

You killed the man… but not the idea. pic.twitter.com/jDgiOQeAYf

— Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) July 1, 2026