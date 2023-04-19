News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : entre Dejounte Murray et Trae Young, il valait mieux ne pas se planter

Par
Publié le
Trae Young Dejounte Murray Media Day 26 septembre 2022

Sur cette image, un bon pick et une carotte.

Source image : @Hawks

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Grizzlies – Lakers
  • 3h : Bucks – Heat
  • 4h : Nuggets – Wolves
