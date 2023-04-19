C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Devin Booker : 59 pts
– Kawhi Leonard : 54 pts
– Darius Garland : 48 pts
– Russell Westbrook : 48 pts
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #01 | Pick #04
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 30.45 pts
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h30 : Grizzlies – Lakers
- 3h : Bucks – Heat
- 4h : Nuggets – Wolves