TrashTalk Fantasy League : la bonne opération de la nuit se nommait Cam Johnson, et surtout pas Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton Nets 12 avril 2023

Qui a dit que les carottes ne poussaient pas en Playoffs ?

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

  • Joel Embiid : 50 points
  • Domantas Sabonis : 42 points
  • Tobias Harris : 39 points

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h : Celtics – Hawks
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Knicks
  • 4h : Suns – Clippers
