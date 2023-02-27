C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Damian Lillard : 105 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 84 pts
– Anthony Davis : 57 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/8ohowTnGs7
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #123#NBA pic.twitter.com/KROoXRgMtg
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #19 | Pick #123
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 46.53 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/wfWclqVEd5
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 1h : Hornets – Pistons
- 1h : Sixers – Heat
- 1h30 : Knicks – Celtics
- 2h : Pelicans – Magic