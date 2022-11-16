Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Terence Davis et Jakob Poeltl sur le podium de la nuit, le pick nez fin est à l’honneur

Jakob Poeltl qui nous sort des stats à la Joel Embiid, tout à fait prévisible non ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 61 points

– Terence Davis : 60 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 59 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Kelly Olynyk : 47 points

– Jerami Grant : 46 points

– Domantas Sabonis, C.J. McCollum : 41 points

– Nicolas Batum : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Larry Nance Jr. : 39 points

– Paul George, Jalen Brunson, Brandon Clarke : 36 points

– Jericho Sims : 31 points

– Brandon Ingram, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Anfernee Simons, Marcus Morris : 29 points

– Keldon Johnson : 28 points

– Damian Lillard : 26 points

– Devin Vassell : 25 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 24 points

– Christian Wood : 22 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 21 points

– Shaedon Sharpe : 20 points

– Julius Randle, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mike Conley : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– R.J. Barrett : 13 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 8 points

– Reggie Jackson : 7 points

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 1 point

– Zion Williamson, Desmond Bane, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyrie Irving, Evan Fournier : 0 point

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Hornets – Pacers
  • 1h : Wizards – Thunder
  • 1h : Magic – Wolves
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Heat
  • 2h : Pelicans – Bulls
  • 2h : Bucks – Cavaliers
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Rockets
  • 4h : Nuggets – Knicks
  • 4h : Suns – Warriors
