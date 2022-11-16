C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 61 points
– Terence Davis : 60 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 59 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Kelly Olynyk : 47 points
– Jerami Grant : 46 points
– Domantas Sabonis, C.J. McCollum : 41 points
– Nicolas Batum : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Larry Nance Jr. : 39 points
– Paul George, Jalen Brunson, Brandon Clarke : 36 points
– Jericho Sims : 31 points
– Brandon Ingram, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Anfernee Simons, Marcus Morris : 29 points
– Keldon Johnson : 28 points
– Damian Lillard : 26 points
– Devin Vassell : 25 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 24 points
– Christian Wood : 22 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 21 points
– Shaedon Sharpe : 20 points
– Julius Randle, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mike Conley : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– R.J. Barrett : 13 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 8 points
– Reggie Jackson : 7 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 1 point
– Zion Williamson, Desmond Bane, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyrie Irving, Evan Fournier : 0 point
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Hornets – Pacers
- 1h : Wizards – Thunder
- 1h : Magic – Wolves
- 1h30 : Hawks – Celtics
- 1h30 : Raptors – Heat
- 2h : Pelicans – Bulls
- 2h : Bucks – Cavaliers
- 2h30 : Mavs – Rockets
- 4h : Nuggets – Knicks
- 4h : Suns – Warriors