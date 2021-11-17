Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : un popular pick à 24, ça fait beaucoup de monde en PLS au petit matin

tobias harris

32% des joueurs à 24, c’est un coup à gagner des places.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Steph Curry : 63 points

– Dejounte Murray : 49 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 47 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Paul George : 45 points

– Rudy Gobert : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– James Harden : 33 points

– Bruce Brown : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins : 27 points

– Derrick White : 25 points

– Tobias Harris : 24 points

– Mike Conley, Ivica Zubac : 23 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 21 points

– Kevin Durant : 20 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson : 19 points

– Reggie Jackson : 17 points

– Keldon Johnson, Jordan Poole : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Luke Kennard : 15 points

– Eric Bledsoe : 14 points

– Andre Drummond, Patty Mills : 12 points

– Blake Griffin, Joe Ingles : 6 points

– Seth Curry : 4 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 3 points

– Nicolas Batum : 1 point

Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Joe Harris : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Pacers
  • 1h : Hornets – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Nets – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Magic
  • 1h30 : Heat – Pelicans
  • 1h30 : Bucks – Lakers
  • 2h : Thunder – Rockets
  • 2h : Wolves – Kings
  • 4h : Suns – Mavericks
  • 4h : Blazers – Bulls
