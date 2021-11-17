TrashTalk Fantasy League : un popular pick à 24, ça fait beaucoup de monde en PLS au petit matin

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Steph Curry : 63 points
– Dejounte Murray : 49 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 47 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Paul George : 45 points
– Rudy Gobert : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– James Harden : 33 points
– Bruce Brown : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins : 27 points
– Derrick White : 25 points
– Tobias Harris : 24 points
– Mike Conley, Ivica Zubac : 23 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 21 points
– Kevin Durant : 20 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson : 19 points
– Reggie Jackson : 17 points
– Keldon Johnson, Jordan Poole : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Luke Kennard : 15 points
– Eric Bledsoe : 14 points
– Andre Drummond, Patty Mills : 12 points
– Blake Griffin, Joe Ingles : 6 points
– Seth Curry : 4 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 3 points
– Nicolas Batum : 1 point
– Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Joe Harris : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Pacers
- 1h : Hornets – Wizards
- 1h30 : Hawks – Celtics
- 1h30 : Nets – Cavs
- 1h30 : Knicks – Magic
- 1h30 : Heat – Pelicans
- 1h30 : Bucks – Lakers
- 2h : Thunder – Rockets
- 2h : Wolves – Kings
- 4h : Suns – Mavericks
- 4h : Blazers – Bulls