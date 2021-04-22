TrashTalk Fantasy League : on connait tous ce pote qui nous avait conseillé de prendre Nikola Vucevic face aux Cavs

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Julius Randle : 70 points
– Joel Embiid : 64 points
-Clint Capela : 55 points
– Kyrie Irving : 52 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 50 points
– Collin Sexton : 49 points
– Bradley Beal et Bam Adebayo : 48 points
– Chris Paul et Luke Kennard : 47 points
– Pascal Siakam : 46 points
– Rudy Gobert et Luka Doncic : 45 points
– Darius Garland et Mason Plumlee : 43 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Kent Bazemore : 42 points
– Bruce Brown et Naz Reid : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Trae Young, Tyler Herro et Oshae Brissett : 39 points
– Jimmy Butler, Cory Joseph et Caris LeVert : 38 points
– Nikola Jokic, Joe Ingles et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 37 points
– Daniel Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis et Jalen Brunson : 35 points
– Marcus Morris et Ivica Zubac : 34 points
– OG Anunoby, Jerami Grant et Derrick Rose : 33 points
– Russell Westbrook, Terence Mann et Svi Mykhailiuk : 31 points
– Ja Morant, Thaddeus Young, Nerlens Noel, Immanuel Quickley, Raul Neto et Mikal Bridges : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Devin Booker : 28 points
– Lauri Markkanen et D’Angelo Russell : 27 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 26 points
– Michael Porter Jr., Norman Powell, John Wall : 25 points
– Fred VanVleet, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Mike Conley et Coby White : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– C.J. McCollum : 23 points
– Damian Lillard et DeMar DeRozan : 22 points
– Deandre Ayton, Draymond Green, Enes Kanter et Kevin Love : 21 points
– Kyle Lowry, Christian Wood et Jarrett Allen : 20 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 17 points
– R.J. Barrett, Anthony Edwards et Carmelo Anthony : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Goran Dragic : 14 points
– Blake Griffin et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 13 points
– Kendrick Nunn : 12 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 10 points
– Stephen Curry, Dejounte Murray et Chris Boucher : 9 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 7 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 5 points
– Gary Trent Jr. et Dillon Brooks : 3 points
– James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jonas Valanciunas, Domantas Sabonis, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris, Zach LaVine, Myles Turner et Kevin Durant : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Celtics – Suns
- 1h : Magic – Pelicans
- 1h : Bucks – Sixers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Pistons
- 3h : Bulls – Hornets
- 3h30 : Mavericks – Lakers