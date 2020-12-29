Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : deuxième match pour James Harden et deuxième top pick, deuxième défaite… mais deuxième top pick

Harold

Quand t’es fan des Rockets et que t’avais James Harden en TTFL.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– James Harden : 58 points

– Nikola Jokic : 57 points

– LeBron James : 48 points

– Trae Young : 47 points

– Damian Lillard : 46 points

– Luguentz Dort et Gary Trent Jr. : 41 points

– Mike Conley : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Kyle Anderson : 39 points

– Jerami Grant et Dennis Schroder : 38 points

– Caris LeVert : 37 points

– Dillon Brooks : 36 points

– Josh Jackson et Jonas Valanciunas : 35 points

– Delon Wright, Rudy Gobert et Mason Plumlee : 34 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 33 points

– Christian Wood : 32 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– John Collins, Jusuf Nurkic et Paul Millsap : 29 points

– Jamal Murray : 28 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 27 points

– C.J. McCollum : 26 points

– Joe Harris et Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot : 25 points

– Michael Porter Jr. et Anthony Davis : 24 points

# C’est quand même pas terrible

– Jarrett Allen et Jordan Clarkson : 23 points

– Clint Capela et Montrezl Harrell : 20 points

– Al Horford : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Killian Hayes : 14 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 12 points

– Ja Morant : 8 points

– Kyrie Irving, DeMarcus Cousins, Danilo Gallinari, John Wall, Eric Gordon et Kevin Durant : 0 point

– Kyle Kuzma : – 4 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Cavs – Knicks
  • Pistons – Warriors
  • Pacers – Celtics
  • Sixers – Raptors
  • Wizards – Bulls
  • Heat – Bucks
  • Thunder – Magic
  • Suns – Pelicans
  • Clippers – Wolves
  • Kings – Nuggets
